Taylor Fritz Put on Notice by John McEnroe’s Brother Ahead of Djokovic Encounter at US Open

Taylor Fritz has emerged as the most dependable American man on the Grand Slam stage, carrying the nation’s hopes where others, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Tommy Paul, fell short. Ranked No. 4, Fritz stormed into his seventh career major quarterfinal and his third straight at Flushing Meadows, matching Tiafoe’s rare feat of three consecutive US Open quarterfinals in the past 15 years. Yet, while history glimmers behind him, the mountain ahead looms larger than ever. For standing in his path is Novak Djokovic, the immovable titan, and as John McEnroe’s brother, Patrick, bluntly reminds him, reality may hit harder than the forehand.

Just moments ago, Patrick McEnroe took to X to amplify the growing tension at Flushing Meadows. Sharing a fan’s post, who highlighted the daunting road Novak Djokovic faces, quoting: “Going forward, Novak Djokovic could potentially have to beat the world’s No. 4 (Taylor Fritz), 2 (Carlos Alcaraz) and 1 (Jannik Sinner) to win his 25th title. Huge ask for anyone, especially a 38-year-old.”

But Patrick wasn’t done. Adding his own spin, he flipped the spotlight onto the American hopeful. “How about…. To break the USA men’s drought…. Taylor Fritz will have to go through Djokovic, and likely Alcaraz and Sinner. Now that’s tough,” he wrote, underscoring the razor-edge journey ahead.

And “tough” might just be an understatement. Fritz stands on the cusp of carrying the full weight of American men’s tennis, his path tightened by the enormity of history. His immediate hurdle? Novak Djokovic stormed into his 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal by sweeping Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, fitness doubts firmly put to rest.

If that wasn’t staggering enough, Fritz has never cracked the Djokovic code. The head-to-head is 10-0 in favor of the Serbian, a record as heavy as the pressure already pressing on American shoulders.

And suppose Fritz somehow pulls off the miracle? The road only sharpens. His record against Jannik Sinner stands at 4-1 in the Italian’s favor, while Carlos Alcaraz has a clean 3-0 edge over him. Giants at every corner, all standing between Fritz and destiny.

Yet one prize glimmers through the fog: the chance to end a 22-year drought since Andy Roddick’s Slam triumph. A hard task to beat, no doubt. But Fritz himself has admitted the weight, reflecting on what it means to be the last American man standing.

Taylor Fritz breaks the silence on mounting US Open pressure

After a few hiccups in the second and third rounds of the 2025 US Open, Taylor Fritz rediscovered his rhythm, storming past Tomas Machac in straight sets. But as the American No. 1 marches into the quarterfinals, the weight on his shoulders feels heavier than ever. Pressure, expectation, and history—he carries it all.

Ranked No. 4 in the world, Fritz is no stranger to the spotlight. His game speaks for itself, yet being the last American man standing at a home Slam is a different battle altogether. When asked how it feels, Fritz didn’t sugarcoat it. He admitted, “Yeah, I mean, it’s been a tough week for the guys.” His honesty reflected both pride and the burden of responsibility.

He went further, explaining, “I guess I wasn’t expecting, like, everything that happened, you know. I felt really, really good about all the, I guess our chances this week. But, you know, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be the last one standing, at least.” For Fritz, the weight of expectation is real, but so is the support of a nation rallying behind him.

The 27-year-old added, “And hopefully, since I’m the last one, it’ll probably really get behind me and will me through it.” Those words carried both vulnerability and determination, an athlete caught between pressure and possibility, ready to turn the burden into fuel.

Now, as the stage is set for a blockbuster quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic, the question lingers: can Fritz rise to the occasion, or will the Serbian legend crush yet another American dream?

