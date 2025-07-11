Taylor Fritz Regrets One Thing He Could Have Done Better to Stun Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

For the ones who didn’t follow the game, it will be pretty straightforward – Carlos Alcaraz winning against Taylor Fritz in the 2025 semi-finals and making his way to yet another Wimbledon Final. But the ones who followed the match knew how the momentum swung from one end to another in the few points of the match. In fact, do you have any idea how close Fritz was to taking the 4th set? Well, now the match is over, and the American knows it’s a missed chance. And talking in the post-match presser, that’s the first thing that came to his mind.

Wimbledon shared the video on YouTube on July 11, in which Fritz looked disappointed at how the match slipped away. “I had my chances, for sure,” said the 27-year-old. “I definitely feel like good looks, good looks in those points in the tiebreaker to force a fifth.” Down 2-4 in the 4th set tiebreaker, Taylor Fritz rallied to go 6-4 up and serve for the 4th set. He could have made it 2-2 and taken the match into the 5th set.

But unforced errors, coupled with some high-intensity tennis from Carlos Alcaraz, meant the balance shifted 180 degrees. The next 4 were won by Alcaraz, and it was game, set, and match for the Spaniard. Fritz was full of regrets. “I felt like, obviously, in hindsight can say all the things I should have done on those points, but realistically, yeah – I mean I should have been able to get one of them, force a fifth.”

Fritz did put Alcaraz under pressure with his serve and his grit. Maybe this time, the outcome could have been a favorable one for the American. Yet, at a level where margins of error are wafer-thin, Fritz being unable to get a point on his serve ended up being his undoing.

The story is developing…