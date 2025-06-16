Taylor Fritz Reveals Shock Message on Stepping Away From Tennis Amid Wimbledon Buzz: ‘Retire for a Bit’

After reaching the final of the US Open last year, Taylor Fritz said, “It’s such a lifelong dream come true. Something I’ve worked my whole life for to be in this situation.” However, despite this dream run, his hopes of bringing home his first major title were shattered by Jannik Sinner. The Italian defeated him quite comfortably in three sets. Following that defeat, Fritz expressed his disappointment by saying that he had “let a lot of people down” with that failure. Although he yet again faced defeat at the hands of Sinner at the Nitto ATP Finals, Fritz managed to end the season at a career-high of world number 4. Over the last couple of years, he has been one of the most consistent players on the Tour, and perhaps it’s just a matter of time before the 27-year-old finally finds success on the major stages. But what after that? What are his plans after he successfully accomplishes all his goals in his tennis career?

In December 2024, Taylor Fritz revealed his goals for the 2025 season. He said, “Hopefully a deep run at the Slams. That’s like my main goal all year long is the big results at the Slams.” However, at the AO, he was knocked out by Gael Monfils in the third round, and then at the French Open, he faced an early exit at the hands of Daniel Altmaier. However, before kick-starting his campaign at the next Slam (Wimbledon Championships), Fritz has finally managed to get his hands on a title. He defeated the world number 3, Alexander Zverev, in the final of the Stuttgart Open by 6-3,7-6(0). With this win, he has now got a major boost in the rankings ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Fritz is now all set to return to the Top 4, overtaking Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic, and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively. Not only that, after this match, the American also sent a clear message to his rivals ahead of Wimbledon by writing “I’m back” on the camera. Amid all the buzz surrounding his title triumph in Stuttgart, Taylor Fritz recently spilled the beans surrounding his post-retirement plans during a recent episode of the Tennis Insider Club podcast. He was asked whether he’d like to coach after his tennis or not.

In reply to that question, Fritz said, “I think so. I definitely don’t want to do all the traveling. Yeah, it’s like I’m..I think I probably will retire for a bit. But at the same time, I think it would be a waste if I don’t coach. I think I would be, I think I would be very good at it. And I think I would want to coach. It’s just the traveling.”

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 2, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his first round match against Australia’s Christopher O’Connell REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Although he’s now just 27 years old and still has a lot of years to fulfill his dream of winning the Grand Slam title, his intentions of taking up a coaching role in the near future are now quite clear after this. Will he be a good coach? We don’t know! But he definitely knows what it takes to be a good coach. How?

Taylor Fritz shares his thoughts about the first coach in his tennis career

Taylor Fritz started playing tennis at the age of 2. His parents, who were deeply involved with the sport, were the first ones to guide him. Recently, in that same podcast, Fritz revealed that his father was his coach for almost the whole of his life until he turned pro at the age of 18 and started doing his own things. How was the bonding with his dad-cum-coach, Guy Fritz?

“I mean it’s tough. I always tell people behind most good tennis players, there’s one like crazy parent in a good way but yeah I mean it was tough cause like my dad obviously pushed me really hard and I think growing up the relationship wasn’t amazing cause it was so much like the coach-player and he’s like he’s doing anything he can to like get me on the court and like play,” said Fritz. However, he believes that without that push from his father, he wouldn’t have been where he is today. Guy Fritz was the one who taught him how to be tough and put in all the hard work to find success in his career.

But who is his current coach now? Well, since November 2021, Taylor Fritz has been working with Michael Russell. Last year, Russell was even named the Coach of the Year in the 2024 ATP Awards. However, despite helping Fritz find success over the last few years (other than winning Slams), Rennae Stubbs once suggested that Fritz should replace him with someone like Andy Murray.

In May 2025, Stubbs came up with an interesting statement saying, “At some point, I do feel, and this is nothing against Mike Russell, who I think has done an amazing job with Taylor [Fritz], but I think there is a point where you have run your race with them. You have got to the end of the line, and you have to let the rope go. I think maybe he needs a new voice in his ear. Maybe Andy Murray?” What do you think of this opinion, though? Share your thoughts in the comment box.