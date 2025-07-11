Taylor Fritz Scares With Medical Timeout During Carlos Alcaraz Semi-Final Clash

After the 2024 US Open final, American star Taylor Fritz said, “It is a great feeling to have gotten to this point, knowing that I’m playing well, but I’m playing very within myself, and I feel like it’s repeatable.” Although he lost that match to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, and hasn’t been that impressive in the previous Slams in the 2025 season, Fritz has been quite impressive at Wimbledon this year. Before this tournament, he had already bagged two titles on this surface, and now he’s taking on the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in the SF. But wait, it wasn’t going to be easy.

Carlos Alcaraz has already bagged the first set by 6-4, but it seems Taylor Fritz has suffered an injury. He took a medical timeout during the first set when the score was at 5-4 in favor of the Spaniard. As things stand, it seems he is having some issues with his right elbow, following a dive in the early stages of this match. Can he overcome all these hurdles and get back in the second set? We’ll have to wait a bit to get this answer. Just a little while earlier, it was Fritz who was helping others, as another fan fell prey to the heat. Fritz rushed to offer them water.

But talking about Taylor Fritz‘s performance in this tournament, he started his campaign with 2 five-setters, and following that, he took four sets to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina by a four-set thriller. Although he had to play just two sets in his R16 due to his opponent’s (Jordan Thompson) withdrawal because of an injury, Fritz was yet again forced to go four sets in his QF match against Karen Khachanov. With his incredible win over the Russian, he became the first American to reach three ATP-level semi-finals on grass in a calendar year (since the inauguration of the ATP Tour season in 1990). Unstoppable!

Following that match, Taylor Fritz said, “It’s an amazing feeling. Obviously having played the quarter-finals here twice and lost in five [sets] twice, I don’t think I could have taken another one. So I’m really happy I’m going to get to play the semis here.” Although he has secured his place in the SF of Wimbledon for the very first time in his career, can he now book a spot in the final?

Former American tennis players analyze Taylor Fritz’s chances against Carlos Alcaraz

Before this, Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz had met each other two times in their careers. However, the American has yet to open his account against the Spaniard. Talking about this, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, said that it will be a real “battle” as Fritz has been playing his best ever on this surface. However, on paper, he put Carlos Alcaraz as a “clear-cut favorite“.

Just like Macci, even Sam Querrey feels it’d be a bit difficult for Taylor Fritz to outclass the Spaniard on this surface. While speaking on the Nothing Major podcast, John Isner asked him what type of chance he would like to give to Fritz against Alcaraz. In reply to that, Querrey said, “No chance. Unless Carlos has some type of injury during the match, I give Taylor no chance. I hate to say it, I hate to say it. Taylor, Carlos, is too good right now. Do you give him a chance?“

However, John Isner said, “I do…I just think Taylor is crazy enough to think he’s going to win this match. Taylor certainly believes he’s going to win this match, so he’s going to take to the court with that belief. He has two days off, he’s full of confidence. He doesn’t move as well as Carlos.” How can Taylor Fritz win this battle against one of the finest players on grass courts?

Former Wimbledon doubles champion Stephen Huss has an answer to this question! During a conversation on ‘The Tennis’, he said, “I think he has to probably serve at 70, 75% to win that, I think it’s possible. respect [Taylor] Fritz massively, he’s got a huge amount of power, he’s become a much better competitor.” He believes that, if Taylor Fritz serves well enough, he’s going to might get a few chances to create a few nervy moments in this match. So, different experts have different opinions about who’s going to win this match, but what are your thoughts about Fritz’s chances of winning this epic duel? Catch every key moment from the Championships as it happens.