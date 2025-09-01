Taylor Fritz Speaks Out on US Open Pressure After Tommy Paul & Ben Shelton Exit

Following a bit of struggle in the second and third rounds of the 2025 US Open, Taylor Fritz found his pace once again as he defeated Tomas Machac in straight sets. But as he proceeds to the quarterfinal match, there’s intense pressure looming around him. After Ben Shelton pulled out and Tommy Paul lost his third-round match, Fritz is the only remaining American male athlete in the 2025 US Open. But what does the 27-year-old star think of it? How exactly does he cope with that pressure?

It’s clear that Taylor Fritz is a celebrated player with a pretty impressive skill set. After all, he’s ranked 4th in the world. But when it comes to being the last man representing one’s country, the pressure becomes immense. When asked about the same by a reporter, Fritz wasn’t one to mince words. He admitted, “Yeah, I mean, it’s been a tough week for the guys.” That being said, Fritz’s feelings remain mixed.

The No. 4 ATP star continued, “I guess, I wasn’t expecting like everything that happened, you know. I felt really, really good about all the, I guess our chances this week. But, you know, I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be the last one standing, at least. And hopefully, since I’m the last one, it’ll probably really get behind me and will me through it.” Well, the world No. 4 might just need to channel all of that pressure in his next match itself.

Because up next is none other than Novak Djokovic, who has beaten the American on all ten occasions they have met. The 27-year-old said, “I mean, I guess it’s like, it can be a good thing for me. Hopefully, all the, you know, the crowd’s really going to get behind me now, because I am the last guy. But yeah, it’s surprising.” He acknowledged that Alexander Bublik, Paul’s opponent, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Tiafoe’s opponent, were pretty strong, and was upset about his countrymen’s defeat. Nevertheless, Taylor Fritz was happy that he was advancing to the quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic. And all he asked for was the fans’ support. However, he seemed to have a different stance before entering the 2025 US Open.

When Taylor Fritz thought nobody was counting on him

Talking about the pressure of heading into the US Open, Taylor Fritz confessed, “I don’t feel like I have a responsibility to do it, or I think I don’t feel like people are like counting on me or anything. I think all the pressure that I feel is just the pressure that I’m putting on myself because I’m a competitor. I’ve given my, you know, whole life to playing tennis and that’s what I what I really want is to win a slam. So, you know, the pressure is definitely coming from just me wanting it and not from anywhere else.”

It has been more than two decades since an American won a Grand Slam men’s singles. And Fritz could have been last year’s US Open champion, putting an end to this drought. But alas! Fate seemed to have different plans. He lost his bout against Jannik Sinner with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 performance. Nevertheless, the walk into Arthur Ashe Stadium, amidst the roar of the crowd is something Fritz still holds dear from that run.

“It almost got me emotional, but I was just really happy and ready to enjoy the moment,” he said. Well, needless to say, a maiden Grand Slam win, and that too in his home country would give him a greater emotional high. Wouldn’t that be amazing for him and American tennis? Don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open. Visit EssentiallySports Live Blog!