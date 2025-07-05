Taylor Fritz Turns ‘Near-Death’ Escape Into Carlos Alcaraz Warning as American Dream Surges

Carlos Alcaraz appears to be on his way to a third-straight Wimbledon title. After the Spaniard bested Novak Djokovic two years ago and last season, too, his form indicates nothing but a three-peat. He made it evident on Friday after clearing the third round against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Parallel to the five-time slam champion, however, America’s Taylor Fritz also looks set for a deep run at the grass major. He’s entered the fourth round as well, overcoming the challenge of Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The man is stopping at nothing to make sure he gets to his second slam final, after the 2024 US Open. And now, even experts believe he can pose a serious threat to Alcaraz.

Fritz has shown sheer will and courage on the court so far, in all his three encounters. After besting Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s hammering serves—with one being the fastest ever in Wimbledon history—in a five-setter, he took down Canada’s Gabriel Diallo in another five-set cliffhanger. Not to mention he even got injured while trying to save points. But he hardly cares about the bruises. The mentality was seen once again on Friday as he played four sets before outlasting Fokina to secure a fourth-round ticket.

After witnessing Fritz’s heroics, tennis experts can’t stop praising him. During a post-match segment of Tennis Chanel, sports commentator Brett Haber was looking at the bottom half of the men’s Wimbledon draw. And it looks like there might be a chance of Fritz facing none other than Alcaraz. The latter is going through a dominating form with a 21-match win streak. But it seems the American may actually emerge as a big threat to him. Former WTA icon Lindsay Davenport believes so. When Haber asked, “Who’s gonna trouble Alcaraz?”, Davenport said, “Fritz”. Reason? She explained, “His mindset has looked amazing. Everything thrown at him this grass season and he’s just rolling with it. Absolute baller.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits – Instagram@taylor_fritz

AD

Echoing similar sentiments, ex-ATP pro Prakash Amritraj added, “I really think it’s just Fritz. You’re gonna need a whole lot besides just a big serve. Taylor’s got it all, and I think he’s feeling very good. I also think the final at the US Open last year, it’s gonna help him when he gets to those big moments again.”

Former American legend and 8-time slam winner Jim Courier also admired the 27-year-old. According to him, “Taylor Fritz has escaped and sometimes when you have those moments, gotta remember first match he’s down 5-1 in the fourth set tiebreaker to a guy with the bomb serve. A 153 mph to be precise (Giovanni) Mpetshi Perricard. He survives that, the near-death experience in tennis terms. He’s got house money, you never know.”

That being said, it’s still early to make any predictions. But surely Taylor Fritz is making his presence felt like never before at the All England Club. Seems like he may alter his past record at the grass major to end America’s 25-year-old wait.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor Fritz looks to replicate Pete Sampras’ Wimbledon milestone

For the uninitiated, Pete Sampras was the last American ATP player to win the Gentlemen’s trophy. Back in 2000, he bested Patrick Rafter in the summit clash with a score line of 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-2. It was his seventh and last Wimbledon title triumph.

In the last 25 years, however, no American man has been able to mirror Sampras’ success. With Fritz being in the form of his life on grass this season, home fans will be hoping for the wait to end. Last month, the World No.5 proved his potential on the green surface by lifting two ATP trophies. Firstly, he beat Alexander Zverev at the BOSS Open. Then he defeated compatriot Jenson Brooksby at the Eastbourne Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, he’s been able to carry the solid form into Wimbledon as well. While he’s in the fourth round now, he will look to improve on it. Fritz’s best run includes reaching the quarterfinal twice (2022 and 2024). This time, he will try to go the distance and fulfill his slam dream. Do you think he can make it happen? Let us know in the comments below.

Don’t miss a moment—get minute-by-minute coverage of The Championships on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog.