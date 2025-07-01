Taylor Fritz Unveils French Opponent’s Decision That Washed Final 40 Minutes at Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s rules continue to be polarizing. The first round match between American star and World No.4 Taylor Fritz and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, on Monday, caught the drama in the most unpredictable manner possible. Fritz was left fuming after the officials told him not to play the moment the encounter reached its cliffhanger point. But more than his disappointment toward the officials, it seems his rival was the cause behind the controversy. How?

After Perricard took the first two sets, he seemed to snatch the ticket to the second round. However, Fritz managed to make a remarkable comeback and won the next two sets, leveling the fight. Just when the crowd was getting ready to witness the final showdown in the fifth and deciding set, the officials informed Fritz to stop play. Why? Apparently, they couldn’t allow the game to continue past 10:18. (Wimbledon tradition states the matches cannot continue after 11 pm). However, 40 minutes were still remaining. The American pleaded that the match could be completed in that duration. However, the official didn’t agree and the match got suspended. Hours later, Fritz came up with a new detail on this incident while revealing a key reason why the match couldn’t continue.

Reacting to a clip of his moment from the match on IG, he wrote, “They would’ve let us play if my opponent agreed to, I said I wanted to he didn’t” In short, Perricard didn’t want to keep playing, according to the American.

