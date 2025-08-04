Taylor Fritz’s GF Morgan Riddle Turns Heads With Unfiltered Moment During Canadian Open Clash

Taylor Fritz’s modus operandi in tennis is that he is his own critic. Before, during, and even after a match, he is his own analyst. After his heart wrenching semifinal loss in Wimbledon to Carlos Alcaraz, mind you only by a fine margin, Taylor Fritz was quoted saying every time he gets the chance to play against top tier talent, the likes of Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz, the losses become his learning. He said, “Moving ahead, I just want to keep working on the things that are going to get me better, that are going to help me compete with these guys because at the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to win a Slam.”

Following that, Taylor Fritz made it to the QF of the 2025 Citi Open, but there, he went down to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets. But at the Canadian Open, he has gotten off to a stellar start. After winning his previous two matches in straight sets, he has now pulled off an incredible 7-6(4),6(5)-7,7-6(5) victory against Jiri Lehecka.

Other than the incredible fight that he put up in this match, his girlfriend’s hilarious reaction while interacting with one of his teammates has now stolen the spotlight in the tennis world. While the intricacies of what caused this reaction is uncertain, Fritz’s teammate’s words seemingly stunned Morgan Riddle and then, left her in splits. And the cameraman didn’t miss capturing the moment with the caption “most famous women in men’s tennis.”

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the 28-year-old American internet personality, Morgan Riddle, is one of the most in-demand talents with tennis fans and sponsors. In fact, she once claimed that she receives more than $10,000 typically for social media posts. Talking about her meeting with Taylor Fritz, she was first introduced to him on Raya, a members-only dating app, and have been dating each other since 2020.

Morgan Riddle frequently attends Taylor Fritz’s matches and documents his tournaments on social media, often highlighting the fashion and lifestyle aspects of the sport. Her mission is to make tennis cool yet again!

Just a few days ago, Riddle celebrated her 28th birthday (July 31) in a very unusual way. She shared an IG story giving insight into her low-key birthday celebration and captioned the post with, “spending my birthday exactly how i want (in the middle of nowhere and speaking to no one) 🙏🏼🥲🥰.” Taylor Fritz winning the title at the Canadian Open could very well be the perfect birthday gift for Riddle. As for Fritz, he is still keeping his opponents on their toes regardless of the continent, country, or surface, the synonym of consistency.

Taylor Fritz gets candid about his incredible rally against Jiri Lehecka

This was Taylor Fritz‘s fourth meeting with the Czech and the first since the 2023 Cincinnati Open. With this win, he has now taken his H2H record to 4-0 against Jiri Lehecka. Fritz has now reached the QFs at all nine ATP Masters 1000s. This match went on for almost three hours, and the American saved all nine break points against him, while Lehecka saved five.

During this match, there were times when we saw Taylor Fritz struggling a bit to find his ground on the court with his aggressive game, and he ended the day with 48 errors. Nevertheless, a win is a win!

Sharing his thoughts about this match, Fritz said, “I think just in the end [it was about] really accepting what was there for me tonight.” He hit 16 aces in this match and committed just 5 double faults. “Luckily for me, I was serving really, really well tonight. He was too,” said Fritz.

Fritz is now only the fourth man to secure 35 wins this season. Furthermore, while sharing his thoughts about his incredible record (ninth active player to reach the QF in all nine Masters 1000s), he stated, “It’s really cool. It shows the consistency on all the different tournaments and surfaces. I guess what’s next is to go for semis.” However, he has only reached the SF in six out of the nine Masters 1000 events as of now. Can he defeat Andrey Rublev in the next match and book his spot in the last four of the 2025 Canadian Open? We’ll just have to wait and watch.