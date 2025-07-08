Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Turns Head at Wimbledon in Dreamy Fit for Quarterfinals

As the excitement builds for July 8th at Wimbledon, it’s not just the matches grabbing attention, it’s also the players’ biggest supporters in the stands. After seeing Eiza González standing by Grigor Dimitrov through a tough match, all eyes are now on Taylor Fritz, who has reached his first-ever Wimbledon semifinal with a win over 17th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. But the question buzzing off-court is: will his girlfriend be there to show some support and sprinkle a bit of good luck?

Turns out, she already is. Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is turning heads at SW19 and not just courtside. The American influencer recently shared a series of photos on Instagram that had fans talking.

In the first shot, she’s seated in the stands, looking effortlessly chic in a chocolate-toned quilted jacket, matching loose-fit trousers, and black pointed heels. She accessorized with a sleek black tote and had her long blonde hair in soft waves.

The second snap shows Morgan holding a large green umbrella (Wimbledon weather, of course), casually snapping a selfie with a calm, composed expression. The third photo shows her boyfriend Taylor Fritz mid-serve and the fourth captures her walking down the stairs, showing off her outfit in motion.

As Taylor Fritz pushes for glory, fans obsess over Morgan riddle’s courtside glam

Fans can’t stop raving about Morgan Riddle’s Wimbledon style, and the compliments are as glowing as her wardrobe. One fan gushed, “Perfection, take me someday for tennis match with you hehe. Your outfits are outstanding, total classy😍 love it,” while another wrote, “I’m obsessed with this look! So posh, so polished, so sophisticated 🤎💅🏻 And good luck to Taylor today!🤞🏻🌱.” A third chimed in with, “You most certainly always deliver ❤️,” and one more simply added, “Nailed it.” And truly, this isn’t new, Morgan has long established herself as one of the most fashionable figures courtside.

Her style isn’t just elegant, it’s strategic. Morgan Riddle has consistently made a fashion statement at tennis tournaments worldwide, earning praise from InStyle, which called her “Peak Tenniscore” and noted how she “always serves with her fashions..” Whether it’s bows, pointed pumps, or vintage silhouettes, she brings high-fashion to high-stakes matches, from the BNP Paribas Open to Monte Carlo. As Vogue observed, she “goes all in,” blending heritage with fun: layering neutrals, showcasing archive Chanel, Barbiecore tones, and cheeky slogans like her iconic “kiss my ace” sweatshirt.

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, her standout presence reached a new level. In one Instagram Story on 7th July, she posed alongside Icelandic singer Laufey, captioning the moment, “dressed like we have tennis secrets 🕵🏼‍♀️,” a subtle nod to their fashion-forward mystery. This came right after her dreamy Wimbledon debut outfit, a strawberry-pink minidress with heels adorned with literal strawberries perfectly themed to match the All England Club’s famous strawberries and cream dessert. Whether in London, Melbourne, or Miami, Morgan Riddle continues to prove she’s not just a tennis WAG, she’s a style icon reshaping the sport’s sidelines.

So, how did one of tennis’s most stylish couples actually meet? Well, believe it or not, Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle didn’t lock eyes at a glamorous event or tennis gala, it all started during the 2020 lockdown on Raya, the exclusive dating app for the elite. Fritz had just moved to L.A., Morgan was looking to make new friends, and their first date? Sushi and the horror film Midsommar at his place. Unconventional, sure but clearly unforgettable. As one fan recently commented, “They make the perfect couple,” and honestly, it’s hard to disagree.

Fast-forward a few months and they’d already moved in together. By mid-2021, they were celebrating their first anniversary with sweet Instagram tributes. These two have been inseparable ever since traveling the world, juggling tour life and social media fame, and somehow making it all look effortless. “We travel so well together,” Morgan once said. Even when holidays are more airport than beach, they make it work. And yes, she was right there beside him in Netflix’s Break Point, showing the world what a real ride-or-die looks like.

But this isn’t just about romance, it’s about redefining the vibe of tennis. Morgan has made it her mission to help “make tennis cool again,” and Taylor’s totally on board. He’s called her “very much a part of the team,” while she brings in a whole new audience with her glam courtside looks and fashion-first storytelling. One fan nailed it in the comments recently: “Wow.” Whether you follow them for the love story, the outfits, or the on-court drama, this duo is hard not to root for.