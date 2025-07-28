Tearful ATP Star Drops Guard in Emotional Alex De Minaur Moment After Citi Open Defeat

So close yet so far! Yes, that’s how the 2025 season has been for the 26-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. After having failed to clinch the title in the previous two occasions (Delray Beach Open and Mexican Open), despite having reached the finals, Fokina was keen to deliver at the 2025 Citi Open. He defeated the likes of Top 10 opponents Taylor Fritz (QF) and Ben Shelton (SF) to face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the final. However, despite a hard-fought battle, Fokina yet again faces a massive disappointment.

Alex de Minaur defeated him by 5-7,6-1,7-6(3). He stole the victory right from the jaws of defeat. The Aussie saved three match points to secure his 10th tour-level singles title. However, not only did De Minaur win the match, but also later on he managed to win the hearts of several tennis fans with his beautiful gesture towards his opponent. How?

After this heated do-or-die contest, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was literally shattered and was also seen in tears while he was sitting on the bench at the courtside. Seeing this, Alex de Minaur stepped in and wrapped an arm around his opponent and also gave him a few words of encouragement to lift his spirits up for what’s coming next for the Spaniard. Seeing Fokina face yet another setback in this season, renowned tennis legend, Jose Morgado tweeted, “Alejandro Davidovich Fokina keeps his status of best player in the world that never won a tour-level title. Just like in Delray, he was 5-2 up in the 3rd and had multiple match points. Absolutely BRUTAL.”

Later on, he even praised De Minaur for his wonderful gesture, “Beautiful. Well done, Demon.”