Tennis Rumor: Bold $13.5M Move Made as Novak Djokovic Mirrors Carlos Alcaraz in a Massive Collaboration

“People are going to get to watch everything you don’t see on a tennis court. I think it’s something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” Carlos Alcaraz was excited last year while teasing his first-ever docuseries. When you reach ATP rank 1 at just the age of 19, you knew there were big things coming, and that’s what his documentary was about. Earlier this season, in April, it was released by the streaming giant Netflix. The 22-year-old’s partnership with the $527.5 billion entertainment powerhouse began with the Netflix Slam last March.

There, he emerged victorious against his idol and 22-time slam king Rafael Nadal. One year later, Alcaraz’s official docuseries ‘My Way’ is now out. But guess what? The Spaniard might not be the only tennis superstar having ties with Netflix. Seems like 24-time slam champion Novak Djokovic‘s also planning something big.

According to a wild rumor, it seems Novak Djokovic has reportedly signed a $13.5 million contract with Netflix. Reason? It’s claimed that the 10-time Australian Open champion will have his own movie released. The rumor also suggests that it won’t be just a simple documentary. Rather, a full-fledged tribute could be given to the tennis GOAT with this project. Sounds wild, right?

While nothing’s confirmed yet, Djokovic may already have the perfect recipe for this documentary/movie in case the rumor turns out to be legitimate. Why so? Try to picture this: A former World No.1 begins to struggle constantly this season, on a quest to win the 25th slam. He keeps failing until he breathes new life into his aging career with a 100th ATP title win, just days before the French Open campaign.

But doesn’t Djokovic already have a documentary? You’re right. He partnered with Prime to release ‘Refuse to Lose’ in 2022, covering the controversy around not being able to play the Australian Open and more. But this time around, could we see a different side to Djokovic? Learning to deal with losses, especially as new players began setting up their legacies. But that’s not all!

Now, what sounds even more interesting is the possibility of him actually accomplishing the unthinkable. Just imagine Djokovic winning the Roland Garros this weekend while re-establishing his unparalleled supremacy in tennis. Wouldn’t it serve as the perfect plot?

But for now, all eyes will be on Djokovic’s ongoing campaign on the Parisian clay where he’s set to appear in the semifinal. Yes, he’s going to face a tough opponent in the form of World No.1 Jannik Sinner. But the Serbian is actually excited for this challenge.

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to the big occasion against Jannik Sinner

After earning a spot in his 51st slam semifinal, with a win against Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on facing Jannik Sinner next. So far, both the ATP pros have met eight times, and the H2H tally is level at 4-4 at the moment. Thus reflecting the high level of intensity shown by the two during their encounters.

On Friday, Djokovic will have the challenge of stopping Sinner, who’s in fine form. Especially after proving his mettle in Rome a few weeks ago. He managed to reach the final there before losing against arch rival Alcaraz. Speaking of just the French Open campaign, the Italian hasn’t lost a single set yet. But the Serbian hasn’t performed badly either, losing just one set.

When asked to share his feelings on meeting the Italian again, Djokovic said, “Jannik is in tremendous form and he has been the best player for the last couple of years… deservedly. He’s been playing some terrific tennis… attacking tennis.”

However, he didn’t seem worried. Instead, the Serbian is taking it as a huge “occasion”. “It’s going to be of course the semifinals of a Grand Slam against the world #1. There is no bigger occasion for me. So I’ll try to do my best to step it up and perform as well as I did tonight.”

Moreover, he made his intentions clear that despite his age, he’s still capable of delivering solid performances. “Beating one of the best players in the world on the biggest stages is something that I definitely work for, and I still, you know, push myself on a daily basis at this age because of these kinds of matches and these kinds of experiences,” reported the Roland Garros website on June 5. “It’s a proven kind of testament to myself that I can and to others that I can still play on the highest level.”

What are your thoughts on the Serbian’s prospects against the Italian? Will he take one last step toward his 25th major title? Let us know in the comments below.