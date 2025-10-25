35YO ATP Pro Banned for Doping Breaks Silence on ITIA’s Decision: “Worst Moments”

Argentine ATP veteran Facundo Bagnis has been navigating the 2025 season with the determination of a seasoned competitor, balancing play on the ATP Tour and Challenger circuit. The 35-year-old, who once reached a career-high ranking of No. 55, has been grinding through the season with a mix of main-draw appearances and qualifying matches, fighting to maintain his standing in the professional tennis landscape.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the left-hander is now facing a significant challenge entirely away from the public eye of tournament play. He recently took to social media to break his silence on a personal and professional ordeal that has temporarily halted his career.

In a detailed post on his X account, Bagnis revealed, “I’m facing one of the worst moments in my professional career. I recently received a notification from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) about an anti-doping test during this year’s US Open. It showed the presence of hydrochlorothiazide (a diuretic prohibited by WADA), leading to a disciplinary process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “The news shocked me. I’ve been fully transparent with ITIA from the start to clear this up quickly. I voluntarily accepted provisional suspension to focus on proving my innocence—I have nothing to hide. I’d never knowingly take anything banned. I fully trust in my innocence and that the truth will emerge fairly. With my team of toxicologists and lawyers, we suspect cross-contamination and are working to uncover the truth—that’s our top priority. Heartfelt thanks to everyone supporting me and trusting my integrity. Hugs to all.”

The situation places Bagnis in a difficult position, sidelined during a critical part of the tennis calendar. His voluntary provisional suspension, which began on October 18, 2025, means he cannot compete in or attend any sanctioned events while the ITIA’s investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the ITIA, because hydrochlorothiazide is a “Specified Substance,” a mandatory provisional suspension is not required, allowing players to voluntarily suspend themselves while building their defense. Any time served under this provisional suspension will be credited toward a final sanction should one be imposed. By speaking out directly to his fans and the public, Bagnis seeks to control the narrative surrounding his absence and affirm his integrity. Recently, one of his fellow Argentine ATP players also faced a suspension, but for a whole different reason.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A major ban for another ATP pro

Argentine ATP pro Leonardo Aboian was handed a provisional ban due to concerns that he may have committed a serious offense, which could jeopardize the integrity of the sport if he isn’t suspended right away.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 27-year-old has been provisionally suspended since September 19, 2025. Since he didn’t appeal to an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO), that suspension is still in place.

The part of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program mentioned, “There is a likelihood that the Covered Person has committed a Major Offense, and in the absence of a Provisional Suspension, the integrity of tennis would be undermined. The harm resulting from the absence of a Provisional Suspension outweighs the hardship of the Provisional Suspension on the Covered Person.” The ITIA really plays it safe when it comes to preserving the sport’s credibility intact.