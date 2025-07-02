Three Records Carlos Alcaraz Broke After Beating Oliver Tarvet At Wimbledon Round Two

Carlos Alcaraz is a man on a mission at SW19! Why are we saying this, though? Well, earlier this year, during an interview, he was heard saying, “I’m a very ambitious guy and I always want to think big, and I dream big — obviously Djokovic’s 24 is a goal at the end of my career.” Talking about winning Slams, the 22-year-old has now already won five. In this season, although he missed out on the chance in Melbourne, Alcaraz came back strongly, winning the title at Roland Garros. Can he win his second major title of the season at Wimbledon? “I really want to win the title, I really want to lift the trophy,” he said this at the start of this tournament, and guess what?

Alcaraz has now been shattering all the records one by one with his impressive performance at Wimbledon. Although it took him five sets to defeat the 38-year-old Fabio Fognini in the first round, the Spaniard came back strongly in the next match. He defeated British ‘underdog’ Oliver Tarvet 6-1,6-4,6-4 in the second round. Carlos Alcaraz struck 37 winners and broke the Brit’s serve six times to extend his career-best winning streak to 20 matches. What are all the records that he broke with this win against the 21-year-old, though?

Well, Carlos Alcaraz is now the youngest player to claim 20+ consecutive wins at the ATP level since Juan Martin del Potro in 2008. He has now also become the youngest player in the Open Era to claim 30+ consecutive men’s singles match wins at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, surpassing Bjorn Borg. What else? With this victory against Tarvet, Alcaraz has now also claimed a 20th men’s singles match win at Wimbledon in 22 matches. In the Open Era, only Rod Laver has claimed 20 wins in fewer matches at this event.

However, despite the defeat, Oliver Tarvet, who still plays college tennis for the University of San Diego, managed to earn a few words of praise from the world number 2. Speaking about the youngster, Alcaraz said, “I have to give praise to Oliver, his second match on the Tour. I just love his game to be honest. The level he played in the first match on Centre Court, which I know is really difficult, he showed great tennis. I knew at the beginning I had to be really focused, had to play my best tennis. Today I played just great tennis and I am really happy with my game today.”

Following this victory, Carlos Alcaraz will now have to face either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round. In the fourth round, Andrey Rublev could be his probable opponent. The Spaniard is currently chasing his third consecutive title at Wimbledon. Can he overcome all these hurdles and win one more major title in 2025? Time will tell! But let’s first find out what else he said about his game after the second round match.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals his secret to success after his second-round win at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz now holds a 90.3% win rate on grass. It’s the highest of any man in the Open Era to win at least 20 matches on the surface. Can he now join tennis legend Bjorn Borg and become just the second man in history to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in consecutive years? Well, if he wins the title at SW19 this year, then he will also become the fifth man to lift three consecutive Wimbledon crowns. Previously, while talking about his chances at this tournament, Nick Kyrgios said that he thinks Alcaraz would be the favorite to win Wimbledon. Even Andy Roddick had a similar opinion!

Although Carlos Alcaraz had a shaky start to his campaign against Fognini, Kyrgios said, “I think Alcaraz slipping through that first round, I think now he is going to really dial in and be very, very hard to beat. I think having a dangerous first round like that for a big player is actually good. It kind of locks them in for the next round.” He claimed that he wouldn’t be surprised to see whoever plays him next getting absolutely destroyed by the Spaniard. We saw Alcaraz wrapping up the match in straight sets against Oliver Tarvet. It will be interesting to see if he can hold on to this dominating run, but what’s the secret to his recent success?

According to Carlos Alcaraz’s recent statements, “I found the right way to try and enjoy after every match. When I step on the court, I am just trying to enjoy. It doesn’t matter if I am winning or losing. That is the key for the past two or three months, having a great consecutive winning steak, and I am just enjoying.” Seeing his incredible performance over the last few years, Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal claimed Carlos Alcaraz “the star of the year and the man to beat” at Wimbledon.

He named Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as the only players who could cause a few troubles for the Spaniard. Do you think Alcaraz can yet again lift the title this year?