3x Grand Slam Winner Shuts Down Retirement Talks With Blunt Response to Hater

At 40, Stan Wawrinka is still going strong in his tennis career. Although the Swiss star is past his best, Wawrinka’s grit and determination to perform well have become no less. He has been juggling between the ATP Tour and the ATP Challenger Tour to find some success on the court. However, his form this year has been on the decline, and Wawrinka has failed to win a title this year. Amid this, one of his critics had a stern suggestion for Wawrinka, which was met with a strong response from the tennis veteran.

While the form hasn’t been on Wawrinka’s side for long, a fan named “Josh” took to X to slam the Swiss star. The fan even suggested, “time to retire unc @stanwawrinka,” asking him to call an end to his career and not prolong it as he kept losing in the early parts of the tournaments. This enraged Wawrinka, who has been giving his all on the tennis circuit even at the age of 40. Wawrinka, who has won 3 Grand Slam titles, responded with a ‘middle finger’ emoji and ‘heart sign’ emoji to shut down the hater.

Despite age not being on his side, Stan Wawrinka has no plans to retire soon. Even after losing in the first round of the French Open, Wawrinka shunned retirement talks by saying, “I am here in front of you after losing first round of the French Open, but yeah, I am of course close to the end. I’m not stopping right now, that’s for sure. I’m getting closer each week, that’s for sure.”

Further, Stan Wawrinka went on to add, “In general, I think I still play some good tennis, move well, I still enjoy it. Although, those losses are getting more difficult to swallow. It’s all about the balance with all the sacrifice and everything you’re doing in one side to be at that level; you need to kind of have some wins on the other side. So far I’m not getting too many wins. We’ll see what’s going to come in the next few weeks.”

Although Wawrinka has been in some poor form of late, he has had a stellar career, winning some big titles. Recently, his long-time coach, Magnus Norman, paid tribute to him with some special praise for the Swiss star.

What did Magnus Norman say about Stan Wawrinka?

At a time when the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic were dominating the ATP circuit, Wawrinka broke through and even won three major titles. Often known as a big match player, his record in big matches is something that stands out from the rest. Meanwhile, his long-time coach Norman, who worked with Wawrinka from 2013 to 2017, revealed the Swiss star’s unique quality, which made him special.

Stan Wawrinka’s coach said, “I have to admit that one of the things that surprised me the most about Stan, even before winning his first Grand Slam final, was the confidence he had in his game… It is amazing to see his record of victories on big stages; not many players can say they have beaten the best on the greatest stages.”

Wawrinka won his first Grand Slam title at the 2014 Australian Open, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final. Subsequently, he even went on to win the French Open and the US Open titles. The Swiss star is currently in Croatia, where he is playing in the Umag Open. He is into the second round and will face Damir Dzumhur tomorrow.