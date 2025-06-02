Tommy Paul Credits the Silent Mastermind Behind His Rise Ahead of French Open Showdown

“The guy can talk, but he’s a pretty good coach. He got me out of a hole.” This is what Tommy Paul had said on the Nothing Major podcast about his coach Brad Stine back in February. Paul was coming off an incredible January run at the time, having reached the semifinals in Adelaide and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. And now that he’s made it to the last eight of the French Open as well, Paul took praise for his coach a notch higher, giving a heartfelt nod to the tennis mind powering his rise.

This is the first time that Paul has advanced to the QF of the clay-court Slam. The American was in commanding form against Alexei Popyrin, defeating the Australian 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in just under two hours, as reported by the ATP.

With that, Paul also became the first American man to reach the last eight of the event since Andre Agassi did it all the way back in 2003. And now, as he sets his sights on a maiden French Open SF, Paul credits the man who’s helped shape his rise, his coach, the true backbone of his game.

Speaking at the post-match press conference yesterday, Tommy Paul didn’t hesitate to credit his coach, Brad Stine, as a cornerstone of his success. “I mean could talk about a million different things, but every year we have like one kind of thing that we really focus on. I mean along with a million others. But I mean I think Brad’s been the most important piece in my game, like for me to be where I’m at today,” Paul shared.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 13, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Tommy Paul (USA) plays a point in his second round match against Alexander Zverev (GER) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The American ace then went on to elaborate on how Stine’s tennis intelligence plays a pivotal role in match preparation and in-game decisions. “He was the one who really pushed me to get there. I can’t say enough nice things about him as a as a guy or as a coach. And I don’t know he just has a really good tennis IQ like he sees stuff that I don’t even feel when I’m on court, and we take that to the practice court. So I trust him wholeheartedly on every thing that he sees while I play. We’ll have arguments every now and then, but for the most part I mean he’s spot on,” Paul emphasised.

Brad Stine, who once revealed how Tommy Paul started working at the age of 13, has coached legends like Pete Sampras, Michael Chang, and Mardy Fish, and began working with Paul in 2020. Before Stine, Paul’s path was far from smooth, though. Although he turned pro in 2015 at just 18 and was regarded as one of the top American prospects, off-court issues, including struggles with alcohol, hampered his early years. The USTA even denied him a wildcard for the 2019 US Open, a wake-up call in his career so far.

But since partnering with Stine, the transformation has been clear and smooth. The veteran coach brought structure, experience, and a sharp tactical lens that helped Paul rediscover his potential and discipline. Together, they’ve built a strong foundation that now sees Paul competing among the world’s elite.

Now, as Paul prepares for his 1st Roland Garros SF bid, he believes one factor stands out: shorter matches. Breezing through in straight sets in earlier rounds has left him fresh and battle-ready, a strategic edge he’s keen to capitalize on in the next stage.

Tommy Paul Highlights the Advantage of Short Matches at Roland Garros

Tommy Paul’s straight-set victory over Popyrin was a significant turnaround after enduring nearly 11 hours on court in his previous 3 matches, including two five-set thrillers. Paul saved 9 of 10 break points and converted 5 of 6 opportunities, cruising past his fellow former junior Roland Garros champion.

“I am very glad [about] a straight-sets win. I have been playing some long matches, so that one felt really good,” said Paul. “My team has been doing a great job getting ready for each match but definitely shorter matches like this help a lot.” The American had spent over three-and-a-half hours more on court than Popyrin before Sunday’s match, making this efficient win especially timely.

Next up for Paul is a blockbuster QF clash tomorrow with defending champion and 2nd seed Carlos Alcaraz. With coach Brad Stine, who Paul has credited as the most vital force in his development, by his side, can the American book the SF birth this time on clay?