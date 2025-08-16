Tommy Paul Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Prize Money, Sponsorships and Endorsements Deals

Tommy Paul is the type of player the nation roots for. At least that is the case for Americans who have their eyes on the holy trinity that has currently locked their spaces in the top 20. Paul, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz. Now while T-Paul has managed to keep himself from stumbling down, his ranking nonetheless dropped from a career high of 8 in June to a now a precarious 16, within a span of two months.

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Fritz. While he reached his career high rank of world No. 8 in June and also became the first American man in 22 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open (Where he beat Alexei Popyrin in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-3), later exiting to Carlos Alcaraz), Paul also faced unfortunate exits from the Australian Open, Wimbledon and now the Cincinnati Open. Now as Tommy Paul prepares for the US Open, let’s take a look at his off court happenings.

What is Tommy Paul’s net worth in 2025?

Tommy Paul’s net worth in 2025 sits at $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2025 alone, he earned $1,968,071 in prize money thanks to his 26 – 11 Win-Loss record that included a strong run to the Australian Open quarterfinals, along with semifinal finishes in Adelaide, Houston, and the Italian Open.

His most successful year so far came in 2024, when he collected $2.91 million in prize money. . That season brought him three ATP titles at the Dallas Open, Queen’s Club, and the Stockholm Open, as well as an Olympic bronze medal in men’s doubles. The year before, his breakout semifinal at the 2023 Australian Open earned him reportedly $210,000 in prize money.

How much prize money and career earnings does Tommy Paul have?

As of August 2025, Paul has collected $12,041,105 in career prize money across singles and doubles. Nearly $2 million of that has come from the 2025 season alone. By 2019, Paul started showing real progress. With Challenger victories in New Haven and Tiburon, he finally cracked the top 100 in the rankings. The following year, 2020, brought a bigger breakthrough when he reached the French Open doubles quarterfinals. In 2021, he went a step further, capturing his first ATP title in Stockholm, climbing into the top 50.

The momentum carried into 2022 with steady results. Then came 2023, where his semifinal run at the Australian Open . That single tournament pushed his season earnings to $2.53 million. In 2024, he lifted titles in Dallas, Queen’s Club, and Stockholm, and also won an Olympic bronze medal in doubles, which presumably earned him $15,000, which is the amount that the United States handed out to its Olympic bronze medalists.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $12,041,105 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $1,968,071 Business & Equity Deals Unknown

Now in 2025, with quarterfinal appearances at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, plus a semifinal in Rome, Paul has firmly secured his place in the top twenty.

Which brands sponsor Tommy Paul in 2025 and what are his endorsements?

Tommy Paul’s endorsements and sponsorships have become a major part of his success story. He began building these relationships back in 2015, teaming up with Nike, in a partnership that lasted until 2021.

Since then, he has been signed with New Balance on a multi-year deal that continues to provide his on-court apparel and shoes. His racquet journey has been just as notable. Paul relied on Wilson’s Blade from 2015 to 2022 before making the switch to Yonex in late 2022, now playing with their Vcore 98 racquet.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2024 Tommy Paul of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Finland’s Otto Virtanen REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

By 2023, his portfolio expanded beyond sportswear. Motorola joined his sponsor list at the Australian Open, while luxury watch brands WatchBox and De Bethune also became partners and remain with him today. In December 2024, Paul became an ambassador for CELSIUS Energy Drink, strengthening his image as an athlete focused on performance.

That same year, he signed with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, an ideal fit for someone constantly traveling. He also partnered with The 1916 Company, a luxury watch retailer. His momentum carried into January 2025 when he announced a deal with Dymatize, a sports nutrition company. There are rumors of Rolex and Head & Shoulders exploring deals with him, but nothing has been confirmed. What is clear is that Paul’s brand power is on the rise.

While financial details remain private, these partnerships no doubt add significantly to his career earnings.

