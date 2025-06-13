Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Issues Cheeky Message as Grass Setback Sparks Snark Storm

Last year, Tommy Paul became the first American to win the Queen’s Club Championships since 2010. He defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti by straight sets to secure his first title on the grass, and following this victory, Paul stated, “Hearing about the names [of previous winners] in the locker room, it is unbelievable. It was my goal to put my name next to them.” His girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, was also there at the venue to support him at the final. Shortly after securing his match point, Paul raised his arms in the air and shared a bright smile with his girlfriend and his team. With that victory, he then became the highest-ranked American in men’s singles by overtaking Taylor Fritz. Celebrating this emphatic triumph, Lorenze and Paul were spotted posing together along with the trophy, both on the court and in the locker room. This year, although the defending champion has withdrawn his name from the tournament, a few viral moments from last year are still the talk of the town. But why?

Tommy Paul had a decent outing at the French Open where he made it to the QF before going down to the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in three sets. However, throughout this campaign, he seemed to be a bit bothered by an injury. After his win against Marton Fucsovics, he claimed that he felt a lower abdominal strain that got worse with time. “I’ve been dealing with various discomforts for days, and the most significant one is in the adductor. I tried to shorten points and asked for a medical timeout, but they couldn’t reassure me. Still, I see clay as a great opportunity for me, and I’m proud to have come back managing the pain.” Paul played three matches after that, but in his QF match his thigh was seen heavily tapped, and later on, he also admitted that he “wasn’t moving amazing.“

Has the injury worsened after the French Open campaign? Will he be fit in time for Wimbledon? Well, these are the questions that are currently going around in the minds of his fans. Tommy Paul is yet to win a title this year, and previously, during an interview with ATP, the American was heard claiming, “I would say my greatest success so far is last year in Queen’s [Club], winning the 500 title. That was a special thing at a special place.”

But now, as things stand, he will also forfeit the 500 ranking points he earned by winning the tournament last year. Seeing this withdrawal, a parody account on X named ‘TENNISCentel’ shared a picture of Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul from last year where Lorenze was spotted grabbing his neck to pull him closer. It captioned, “Tommy Paul on withdrawing from Queens Club: “My neck still hurts from last year.“

After seeing this picture several fans had previously accused Lorenze of taking away the spotlight from Paul’s incredible title triumph, and now after seeing this controversy making the headlines yet against, she shared that post on her own X handle, with the caption, “Can’t a girl just be supportive… of her man’s neck.“

Now, coming back to withdrawals from the Queen’s Club Championships, well, not only Tommy Paul but there are quite a few names who have decided to stay out of this edition. Who are they? According to tennis insider, Jose Morgado, other than Paul, last year’s finalist, Lorenzo Musetti, along with Sebastian Korda, Matteo Berrettini, and Nick Kyrgios, are the few other names on that list.

Tommy Paul’s best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the QF last year. Can he make a comeback before that mega-event? Time will tell! But for now, let’s take a look at some adorable moments featuring the superstar couple in the tennis world.

Tommy Paul shares glimpses of his relaxing getaway with his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating each other in 2022. They share a very strong, affectionate relationship, which is marked by mutual respect and admiration. In fact, she is often seen in the stands during his matches, cheering for her boyfriend. Speaking about this, she once said, “I love watching Tommy play, and he’s so deserving of all the success he’s had.”

Last year, when Paul won the title at the Queen’s Club Championships, Lorenze shared a post on her social media account with the caption, “Love celebrating your hard-earned victory alongside you @tommypaull. I am so proud of you and grateful to be by your side through every win and challenge. Here’s to many more! I love you!” She is the constant in his thick and thin. For example, this year Tommy Paul turned 28 on the same day of his defeat against the world number one, Jannik Sinner, at the Italian Open. But Lorenze didn’t let the result of this match dampen his spirits on his special day.

In one of her IG stories, she shared a portrait of Paul with the caption, “it’s tommy day!!!” Then, in a few other pictures, she shared glimpses of their fun time on a farm. Recently, Tommy Paul shared glimpses of his relaxing getaway to Lorenze’s home, where they yet again indulged in multiple activities, including gardening, work discussions, and various other things.

Paul shared a picture of his girlfriend where she was seen taking care of her plans, and he captioned it with, “Paige doing Paige things.” Following that, Lorenze also posted a picture on her IG stories where Paul was seen resting on a chair while using his smartphone. Presumably, it was a workplace, and she captioned that post with, “Bring your boyfriend to work day.” Then, in another story, she shared a picture of Paul, but this time he was standing next to a whiteboard with a marker in his hand. She wrote, “Got it.” Share your thoughts on this power couple, and hope all the American fans can get a chance to see Lorenze cheering for Tommy Paul from the stands at Wimbledon this year.