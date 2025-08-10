Tommy Paul’s Girlfriend Paige Lorenze Melts Hearts with 4-Word Message to Tennis Star

Tommy Paul’s summer has been anything but smooth. It started with a ruptured tendon in his foot at the All England Club, forcing him to wear a boot and cut short his Wimbledon campaign in a four-set second-round loss to Sebastian Ofner. That injury was just one in a string of health setbacks that began when he was enjoying a career-best run at Roland Garros. But amid the frustration, Paul found a different kind of victory, one far away from the court. But in the middle of a summer filled with setbacks, Paul found his own silver lining: a romantic proposal to his longtime partner, Paige Lorenze. Their love was on full display as she gushed about her new fiancé.

The American tennis star turned the page on a tough season with a personal milestone. In a romantic gesture, Tommy Paul proposed to his longtime partner, Paige Lorenze, and she said yes. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, July 13. Lorenze’s caption was simple: “Forever,” paired with a series of photos from the big moment, which appeared to take place on a beach.

Speaking with the ATP Tour, Paul revealed that his original plan for a beach proposal in Nantucket nearly got washed away. He said, “Her family does vacation in Nantucket every year, and I was going to do it at the beach but I checked the weather literally three days before I went there, and I was like, ‘It’s raining every day, this is not going to be good.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s when he came up with a new idea. The 28-year-old rented a small cottage for the night and enlisted Lorenze’s friends to set the scene. “So, ended up renting a little cottage in Nantucket for a night and had her friends tell her that we were going to a pregame. They were all involved and then we got there, and it was all set up. Hit her with the spiel and bent the knee. It was pretty special,” he continued.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Seeing the video of him talking about the engagement, Lorenze was quick to gush over her fiancé. “How handsome is he!!!❤️” she commented on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The model and influencer had previously shared similar praise earlier this year in a GQ profile. “He’s so modest, and…not shy, but not boastful,” she said. “My favorite thing about him is that he’s humble, and so gracious, and not cocky. And I love the way he treats other players.”

Their relationship has been a constant through Paul’s ups and downs on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Tommy Paul revealed the bizarre way his girlfriend helped him

Paige Lorenze, the founder of Dairy Boy and a content creator, regularly travels around the world to watch Tommy Paul compete. Not every tournament is glamorous, she admits, but the effort is always worth it. “I get nervous watching Tommy but not overwhelmed — as long as he’s trying his hardest and putting his heart out on the court, I’m proud of him either way, win or lose,” she told The U.S. Sun.

Her support isn’t limited to the stands. Paul once shared a behind-the-scenes story during the Mexican Open in 2023 that showed just how involved she can be. “No one really knows how much we had to do to get ready for this match,” he told Tennis TV. “I had my girlfriend and my trainer blow-drying my underwear this morning, trying to get me ready.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That level of dedication will be welcome as Paul works to finish the summer strong. He returned to competition at the Cincinnati Open after a month off and eased past Pedro Martinez without any major trouble. The No. 13 seed now faces Adrian Mannarino in the third round. The Frenchman got the better of Paul the last time they met at the Rolex Paris Masters last fall.

Beyond Cincinnati, Paul’s eyes are on the US Open. It’s the final Grand Slam of the season and the only one where he hasn’t reached at least the quarterfinals. After a summer of challenges, he will be looking to find another silver lining under the bright lights in New York.