Top 3 Records Jannik Sinner Broke After Victory Over Carlos Alcaraz In Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has done it! After a heartbreaking French Open finals loss against Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian star took his revenge in style. He went on to defeat Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set match to win his maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships. It has been a heck of a tournament for Sinner, who even suffered an injury scare during the tournament. However, he kept fighting and eventually reaped the sweet fruits of success by winning his first Wimbledon title. In the process, Sinner also went on to achieve three unique feats.

History at 24: Sinner became the youngest man to reach the summit clashes of four consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. He has reached the finals of every major tournament since the 2024 US Open, winning three and losing one. The record was previously held by Roger Federer, who achieved it in 2006. All-surface master: In the semifinals of this year’s Wimbledon, Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets. With this, he has a win over the Serb on all three surfaces, a feat not commonly achieved by many players. Only the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray have achieved it, as Sinner joined the elite list of stars. Grand Slam finals: Before his clash against Alcaraz today, Sinner became just the fifth man in the Open Era to reach the finals of each of the Grand Slam tournaments. The elite list includes legends like Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, as Sinner found a place among these icons.

via Imago 2025 Wimbledon Jannik Sinner ITA 2025 Wimbledon *** 2025 Wimbledon Jannik Sinner ITA 2025 Wimbledon

Meanwhile, it was a dream-come-true moment for Sinner after having lifted the Wimbledon trophy for the first time in his career. After the match, he thanked his close ones for their support, saying, “It’s so special because seeing my parents here, my brother, my whole team, it’s amazing. Actually, a special thanks to my brother because there is no Formula One race this weekend. That’s why he’s here.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

On the other hand, it was contrasting emotions in Alcaraz’s camp. Although the Spaniard had lost the final against Sinner, he was proud of his campaign here.

Carlos Alcaraz makes a candid confession after Wimbledon defeat against Jannik Sinner

Having come so close to defending his Wimbledon title, Alcaraz would have been disappointed not to get home with another Wimbledon trophy. Nonetheless, he was proud of the work put in over the course of two weeks to reach the summit clash. During the post-match interview, he reflected on his time at the tournament.

Alcaraz said, “Really, really happy, really proud about everything I’m doing. At the beginning of the season, I struggled a little bit both on and off the court, but then suddenly I started to bring joy on the court again, be happy again and have that excitement I have every time I step on the court. It’s a great journey so far that I’m really proud about and I want to keep it going.”

With the action now shifting to the hard courts, both Sinner and Alcaraz would look to press the reset button and come back fresh for the upcoming tournaments. However, for now, Sinner can enjoy the sweet success of his maiden Wimbledon title.