“Tough Couple of Years”: Felix Auger-Aliassime Reacts After Reaching US Open Semi Finals

The semifinals are almost here, and things are heating up! Felix Auger-Aliassime is back where it all started four years ago, showing off the same firepower that first took him this far. He’s knocked out higher seeds like Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev, and now, after an intense battle with a fiery Alex de Minaur, the Frenchman has done it again. The road hasn’t been easy, but he’s counting his blessings every step of the way.

On Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he stood on the edge of disaster. Down nearly two sets, the big-hitting Canadian fought back to claim an epic 85-minute second set and level the match. Then, with his nerves under control, he ground out a gritty 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) win after four hours and 10 minutes. As he said in his on-court interview: “I think it was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match. It wasn’t pretty at all times, but you know that’s what all Grand Slam matches are. Some days you won’t feel your best, but I was willing to dig really deep and do everything I can. To stand here now, so.”

The last time he reached the semifinals was in 2021, though it feels even longer to him. Still, the emotion poured out. “It’s amazing,” Auger-Aliassime admitted. “Four years ago, it feels like more, and honestly, it was a tough couple of years, but it feels even better now to be back in the semifinals. It’s been an amazing tournament so far. Like you said, it’s not over. You still have some tennis to play, and the biggest challenges are yet to come.” And he’s right.

His 2021 US Open run was a breakout moment that put him on the big stage of tennis. At only 21, he battled through tough opponents and advanced all the way to the semifinals, showcasing his powerful game and calm under pressure. His path included a fortunate break when Carlos Alcaraz retired in the quarterfinals due to injury. That 2021 semifinal appearance became a career milestone and set the bar for his future Grand Slam hopes, proving he could hang with the best.

Since then, the road hasn’t always been smooth. Injuries and form dips slowed his momentum, but that breakthrough year remains a high point. His 2021 US Open journey showed the world his raw talent and hinted at bigger things to come. It’s a performance that continues to drive him and fuel his ambition on tennis’s biggest stages.

Next up, his biggest test yet. He will face either World No.1 Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti for a spot in the final. It won’t be easy, but Auger-Aliassime has already proved he can stand the heat. Just look at his fight against de Minaur for proof. And the Aussie is not happy.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s opponent fumes over lost “opportunity”

The hard-working Aussie’s frustration was clear. “Right now I’m looking at this like a wasted opportunity. It’s tough,” De Minaur said in his post-match presser. “There’s no other way I’m probably going to deal with this, but just seeing it straight, and that’s what today was. Today was an opportunity to break new ground.”

Felix closed the intense second set with nerves of steel. At 7-7 in the tiebreak, he hammered a forehand return that just skimmed the baseline. De Minaur could only watch it go long and exchange a wry smile with his team, as Auger-Aliassime sealed a thrilling set that fired up the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I was nowhere near the level I needed to be at. That’s frustrating, because you don’t get these chances often,” De Minaur added. But he still showed grit. Known for chasing every ball, he wowed the crowd by running down a lob and hitting a perfectly placed tweener right on the line, forcing an error. After losing a second-set break, though, his rhythm slipped, and Auger-Aliassime pounced.

Serving was a major weakness for De Minaur, as he landed just 42% of his first serves and double-faulted twice in the fourth-set tiebreak. But Felix, with a strong 13-4 US Open tiebreak record, fought back from a break down in the fourth set and used his aggressive style to clinch the win. He now leads their head-to-head series 3-1.

Previously, Felix Auger-Aliassime credited meditation for his calm under pressure: “There’s a lot of excitement around in our world today, but on the court, we need to be really, really calm-headed. Especially in the pressure moments, so it’s kind of a routine that I have before matches and helps to calm me down in those big pressure moments.”

The Big question now is, will it carry him to his first US Open final? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below! And stay tuned with EssentiallySports Live Blog for all the latest updates!