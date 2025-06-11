Trinity Rodman Gets a Cold Welcome to Ben Shelton’s Tennis World in Stunning Culture Shock

Ben Shelton and US women’s soccer star, Trinity Rodman, “hard-launched” their relationship in March 2025. On March 6, the tennis star posted a TikTok video with Jorijana and GloRilla’s ‘ILBB2’ playing in the background, asking, “T**** wsp with u.” After seeing that video clip, Rodman came up with her own TikTok video with the same song. She wrote, “___wassup w you.” Following that, they had also commented on each other’s videos, leading to further speculations about their relationship. Later on March 17, Shelton answered all the speculations by posting a mirror selfie on IG where Rodman was spotted planting a kiss on her cheeks. So, that’s how it started! Since then, these two have been quite vocal about their love for each other and are often seen admiring each other’s athletic brilliance publicly. Coming from a different sport and then slowly getting to know more things about tennis, how has Rodman’s understanding of the sport?

Trinity Rodman is now a regular attendee at Ben Shelton’s box. Previously, during the Madrid Open, she was spotted proudly showing her support for Ben Shelton by donning jewelry with the initial ‘B’ on it. Later on, at the 2025 French Open, when Shelton secured an incredible comeback victory against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (6-4,4-6,3-6,6-2,6-3), Rodman shared a picture of his winning moment with the caption, “I’m in awe of you 🤩❤️.”

Now, after seeing her getting heavily involved with the racket sport, during a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Ben Shelton was asked to reflect a bit on how it has been for him and his team to hang out with Trinity Rodman and watch matches together. In reply to this, Shelton said, “It’s been pretty cool. It’s obviously a lot different atmosphere, you know. There are some when you’re on a team and all the people are kind of like your best friends. She has come to the tennis events and kind of been like ‘Oh like why did none of the girls talk to each other, or like why does it seem no one is really saying anything to each other, or kind of doing their own thing, or being within the team?’“

Trinity Rodman was a bit surprised by that! Ben Shelton said after hearing this question, he was like “‘Yeah, I guess you know it’s different than normal sports because all the people you’re hanging out with are also your competitors, right?’” Having said that, he also mentioned how it’s a bit different for him and his close friend Foe (Frances Tiafoe) and how they crack jokes all the time. “So it’s a funny dynamics but yeah being able to got to some of her sports or soccer game and her come to some of mine, it’s been cool to kind of see the crossovers with the sports.“

Talking about showing support for his girlfriend, in April this year, after seeing Trinity Rodman making a stunning comeback with the USWNT team, where she scored an early goal for her nation against Brazil in a friendly match, Shelton dropped a cheeky comment on her post. After that match, Rodman shared a post with the caption, “That was the perfect ball to the perfect finish, so I’m really happy about it.” Seeing this, the tennis star commented, “🔒🇺🇸.”

Now, coming back to tennis, Ben Shelton faced a defeat at the hands of the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz, in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open. He is now all set to start his campaign on the grass swing, and it gets started with the Stuttgart Open. What do tennis experts have to say about his performance in the previous match and his chances on the grass courts this year?

American tennis legend analyzes Ben Shelton’s fourth-round match against Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated the American star by 7-6(8),6-3,4-6,6-4 in his fourth-round match. With this win, the Spaniard has now taken his H2H record to 3-0 against Ben Shelton. Following this defeat, Shelton was seen highlighting Alcaraz’s incredible movements as his biggest strength on this surface. “I always say that the best players on each surface are the best movers. I think his movement is elite, the way he can get back an extra ball.” But how does Andy Roddick look at this contest?

While sharing his thoughts about this match, Roddick claimed that Ben Shelton was “great in this match” and he also hailed his performances in the bigger events. Further narrating his thoughts about Shelton’s performance, he said, “He played great. Beating the guy who has been the best on clay the last couple of years is a tall task, but strategically, I thought Ben was fantastic. ” Roddick claimed that Shelton did a good job by attacking Alcaraz’s forehand with his inside-out forehand and then opening it up to the backhand. So, the strategy was spot on according to the tennis legend, but Alcaraz could’ve been a massive hurdle to overtake for the American on this surface.

Talking about surfaces, well, now that he’s all set to switch to a different surface, how big are his chances of finding success on grass? According to the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios, “He has a huge serve. I’m not saying he is bad from the back. But if courts were fast, like 30 years ago, Shelton would barely lose an indoor match. He would barely lose at Wimbledon. This guy is serving 230 or 240 (km/h) with ease too. His left hand is monstrous. You get Shelton at Wimbledon serving 240, goodnight. Good luck returning that, he would have like 10 Wimbys.“

He believes Ben Shelton’s game is suited to this surface, but having said that, Shelton’s best record in this tournament has been reaching the fourth round here in 2024. He has won only two of his seven grass-court matches on the ATP Tour. Do you think Shelton can find some success on this surface in 2025?