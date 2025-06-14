24YO Autistic American Star Makes Bold Claim With Unique ‘Superpower’ Driving His Old Dream

“We’re going to see a lot of him in the future,” said 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic nearly four years ago about Jenson Brooksby, a rising, 24-year-old American talent. At the 2021 US Open, Brooksby was able to snatch the first set from the Serbian during their fourth-round encounter at Flushing Meadows. Then 21, he was making waves on the big stage while quickly reaching 33rd spot in the rankings. However, injuries and multiple surgeries hampered that momentum. Not to mention the time away from professional tennis over missed doping tests. But guess what? Brooksby has finally made a return to the court this season, with a certain “superpower” helping him out.

Back in December of last year, Brooksby made an unexpected revelation ahead of Christmas. In a social media post, he shared that he had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) during childhood. “I kept quiet for my entire life,” he wrote. Due to his condition, the ATP pro remained non-verbal until the age of four. As a child, Brooksby was obsessed with tennis, but at the same time, speech proved difficult. To overcome that, Brooksby had to go through hours of speech therapy as a child. Speaking to the BBC, he once revealed, “I spent about 40 hours a week with therapists to be able to even just start talking … (and) then to get better at communication and social situations.”

However, now that he’s been able to fight injury and off-court troubles, Brooksby is ready to return to the sport he loves. In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, he spoke of his desire to achieve a major target moving forward. “The next immediate goal is right back into the top 100, now that I’m closer to it. And then just, I definitely want to be able to have more of an emphasis of perfomring at the big tournaments” After resuming action across the professional circuit, he’s managed to reach the 151st spot in the ATP rankings. “I would say I see my autism as a strength more than a negative,” said Brooksby, echoing the words of his coach, Eric Nunez, who described his autism as a “superpower.” But why is it a superpower?

For individuals with autism, hyperfocus is a state of intense concentration where all the attention and focus is directed towards a single thing, or their special interest. “He can really lock into a specific skill, and he can do it over, and over, and over again,” said Nunez. “He needs to be very specific, what he’s working on—explaining the ‘why’ sometimes is important, because he can see the big picture.”

Since his return, Jenson Brooksby has made small but impactful strides. Especially in key events this season. Take for example the confidence-boosting run at the Indian Wells, back in March. He managed to reach the third round during that tournament. Not to mention his biggest title win of his entire career.

When Jenson Brooksby won his maiden ATP title

After giving hints of a solid form in Indian Wells, Jenson Brooksby traveled to Houston. At the US Men’s Clay Court Championships, he stunned everyone, with an unbelievable campaign. He not only reached the summit clash, but also went on to win his first-ever ATP trophy. In the ultimate battle, he beat none other than compatriot and former Houston champion Frances Tiafoe (6-4, 6-2).

Coming as a qualifying wildcard in the event and eventually winning it was special for Brooksby. “Thank you to my team. All the way from qualifying, match point down,” he said, as reported by ATP Tour’s website on April 7. “That’s pretty intense, so thanks for sticking with it, every match, every day here for me.”

He further expressed his gratitude to fans who backed him throughout the campaign. “Thank you, everybody. I’ve loved the support here and it’s great to be back in Texas.” Interestingly, he was out of the top 500 before participating in Houston. After emerging as the champion, though, he moved up to the 172th position. Currently, he’s at the 151st spot.

