21YO ATP Pro Blasts NCAA Over $90,000 Snub at Wimbledon: ‘Deserve This Money’

Did you know that NCAA players have to forfeit their prize money if they earn above the allowable limit? Well, it may be tough to believe such a rule, but unfortunately, this rule still exists. NCAA players are allowed a maximum of $10,000 in profit every year, as well as any expenses incurred in the events. This has caused a major uproar, and tennis players are facing the heat of late owing to this bizarre rule. Recently, British sensation Oliver Tarvet was the latest star to call out this rule by the NCAA.

Tarvet entered the 2025 Wimbledon Championships as a qualifier. He put on some scintillating performances in the three qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw of the tournament. As a result, Tarvet was due to earn $90,000 on account of making it to the main draw. However, with the NCAA earning rule in place, Tarvet would have to forfeit a major chunk of his earnings, and he criticized this rule by the NCAA.

During an interview, he revealed, “I know there have been complaints about it but I don’t want to speak too much about it and overstep the mark. But in my opinion, I’ve worked hard to get this money. I don’t feel like it’s undeserved the money that I’ve got. I think it would be good to see a change in the rules of the NCAA, but at the same time, I don’t want to get involved. It’s not really my place. But I’ve done well this week. I think I deserve this money.”

However, Tarvet isn’t the only tennis player to call out this NCAA rule in the recent past. Even the likes of Reese Brantmeier of the Carolina Tar Heels and Maya Joint of the Texas Longhorns had to let go of a major chunk of their prize money. Brantmeier even launched a class action lawsuit against the NCAA over this rule last year, with Joint as a co-plaintiff. As for Joint, she forfeited more than $200,000 after reaching the US Open fourth round last year.

More importantly for Tarvet, it will be his maiden Grand Slam main draw appearance. Ahead of the next round, Tarvet opened up about his emotions after a significant milestone in his young career.

Dream-come-true moment for Oliver Tarvet

Having been awarded a wildcard entry into the qualifying rounds of the Wimbledon Championships, Tarvet didn’t disappoint as he secured some big wins over seeded players in the qualifying rounds. Tarvet knocked out the likes of Terence Atmane and Alexander Blockx to make it to the main draw of the major event.

As a result, he was over the moon with his gritty performances and said, “Right now I feel many emotions, but the main one, above all others, is happiness. Since I was a little boy this has been my dream. I perfectly remember coming here every season, since I was 9-10 years old, to watch live tennis with my family. As a child, I was a pretty good player, so obviously, my dream was always to come back and compete on these courts. It felt very far away, but now it’s a reality. I am happy to have been able to overcome this qualifying phase.”

Interestingly, Tarvet is the lowest-ranked player in this year’s Wimbledon main draw. He is ranked No. 719 in the world but will have the momentum on his side as he steps onto the court next week. Tarvet will face Leandro Riedi in the opening round. Can he repeat his heroics in the main draw of the tournament? Let us know your views in the comments below.