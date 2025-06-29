27-Year-Old Russian Star Opens Up on ‘You’re Dying’ Struggles Before Wimbledon

Andrey Rublev, the passionate 27-year-old from Russia, has shared his experiences from a season filled with significant challenges—going beyond the usual stresses of the ATP Tour. Rublev is famous for his fiery attitude on the court, and he’s been dealing with the inner struggles that come with those moments: the smashed rackets, the loud shouts, and even a time when he hit his own knee hard enough to draw blood. But if you look closer, you’ll find there’s more going on beneath the anger—something deeper and darker than a lot of fans might think. Rublev shared how getting knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon last year really hit him hard.

That loss brought up feelings he could hardly manage—and it wasn’t about the score or standings. “That was the worst moment that I face about myself. It was not about tennis. It was to do with myself, like after that moment I don’t see the reason of living life. Like, what for? This sounds a bit too dramatic but the thoughts inside my head were just killing me, creating a lot of anxiety, and I couldn’t handle this any more. I start to have a bit of bipolar. I don’t know if you can say it like that. But the one who made that start is me. Now I feel better. I can see the things that were happening,” the Russian tennis star shared, openly talking about his mental health struggles.

Rublev admitted that his behavior wasn’t just a random tantrum; it was more of a desperate way to release pain he couldn’t find the words for. Amid all this chaos, he really felt it. That is, until help showed up through some honest conversations with Marat Safin and support from a court-appointed psychologist. Rublev chose to move away from antidepressants and focused on therapy and personal reflection, calling this change transformative.

But he’s never shy about talking about the terrifying experiences he’s had in his mind. According to ATP Tour, Rublev mentioned, “The feeling is like you’re dying. It’s like someone came to murder you. And of course what do you do? You are at the peak of your stress. You try to do everything to save your life.” That description really highlights how deep his pain was, a time when mental health wasn’t just something people talked about—it was a real struggle for survival.

Rublev’s story is hitting home not just in tennis but across the broader sports scene. He’s really putting his energy into something meaningful by turning his pain into purpose. He’s started a foundation aimed at helping kids who are dealing with serious illnesses.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @andreyrublev

His journey from feeling down to finding his drive really shows that success in sports isn’t just about winning titles; it’s also about bouncing back and accepting yourself. So, how’s his record at Wimbledon been?

Andrey Rublev’s Wimbledon record

Andrey Rublev made his debut in the main draw at Wimbledon back in 2017, where he managed to get to the second round but didn’t quite make it further. He got that same result again in 2019, making it to the second round once more. He really made a name for himself at the 2021 Championships, delivering his best-ever Grand Slam performance on grass. Rublev made it to the quarterfinals after a thrilling five-set battle with Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, but he ended up losing to Novak Djokovic.

That impressive run really highlighted his potential on grass and was a big moment in his career. But, Wimbledon has also shown his emotional vulnerabilities. In 2024, Rublev, who was seeded sixth, faced a surprising first-round exit against Francisco Comesana. Feeling really frustrated with how he was playing, he kept smashing his racket against his knee, which made people worry about how he was handling the pressure.

Rublev’s Wimbledon journey has had its ups and downs. He had that great quarterfinal run in 2021 and some impressive early matches, but there have also been some dramatic exits and challenges along the way that have shaped his experience on the grass.