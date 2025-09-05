$26,000 Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz Seats Set US Open Record Amid Fiery Outrage: “A Shame”

Remember last year’s US Open when the expensive ticket prices made fans scratch their heads? That semifinal between two local heroes, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, ended up boosting even the average ticket rates to sky-high numbers. The highest amount reported for a ticket for this matchup was close to $60,000. So if Fritz and Tiafoe can cause such a shift, imagine the scenario for a battle featuring two tennis greats. Novak Djokovic on one side and Carlos Alcaraz on the other. The 24-time slam king up against the young, 22-year-old Spanish prodigy who’s already claimed five major trophies. While the anticipation for their semifinal clash at the US Open is growing, many fans are not happy over the pricing of tickets for this epic.

The semifinal match between Alcaraz and the Serbian is set to take place on September 5 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. And it seems like for the average tennis lover, there might be no space in the stands. Why? Take a look at the ticket prices and you will know the reason. For example, the lowest amount you can pay to watch this match live at Arthur Ash is no less than $1,000.

But wait till you know the highest priced courtside ticket – it’s almost close to $30,000 ($26,725 to be precise). That’s how much one needs to burn their pocket this time around to witness the Serbian taking on the Spanish Magician.

Undoubtedly, the reaction of hardcore tennis fans and those who can’t afford such a premium experience has been strong on social media. In fact, many people have come out lately while calling out the event for making it impossible for them to watch US Open live. So what’s been the sentiment like so far?

Fans lash out at sky-high ticket prices for Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic US Open clash

One fan decided to take a funny jab at the organizers for shooting up the ticket prices to a point where it’s become tough for common, working class to access seats in the stadium. “It’s super nice they make these experiences so affordable for the working folk,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, another individual echoed the sentiment, but with a strong and furious take. “The days of the common man going to the US Open has come and gone… What a shame…”

It’s not the first time, however, that US Open has witnessed such a situation. Remember how 23-time slam queen Serena Williams’ last appearance during the 2022 edition escalated ticket rates? Especially after she pulled off an upset win over No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit. Ahead of her third round encounter, tickets were selling for as high as $530 on the lowest end. In fact, the average ticket price was close to $2,000 – just for Williams’ early round matches. Plus, a specific seat to have the best-possible view of her match was available for $48,500. Mind-boggling, right?

“My head is HOT”, wrote one fan while expressing their disappointment over the unexpected hike. Moreover, another person tried to show the harsh reality of living these days. “Combine this with the economic and job data coming out this week and it’s a very stark divide in how people are living right now.”

Even during last year’s US Open event, ticket prices increased astronomically. While courtside seats were available for $20,000 per person, a spot in the nosebleed section was up for over $700. Lastly, one person simply reacted to the ongoing scenario saying, “Prices have officially gotten out of hand. This is crazy.”

