2 Records That Novak Djokovic Broke After Defeating Dan Evans at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has failed to win titles at the AO and French Open earlier this year. Can he bring a more favorable result at Wimbledon? Well, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has got off to a flying start at SW19. He defeated Alexandre Muller in the first round by four sets, and following that victory, he said, “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I had a chance, to be honest. I think I always have a chance.” Talking about chances, well, the Serb didn’t give a single chance to the British star, Dan Evans, in the second round. Djokovic sealed the deal against the home favorite by 6-3,6-2,6-0. With this win, he has added quite a few feathers to his cap. What are those?

Before the start of this match, Djokovic showered a few words of praise for Evans by saying, “He’s a super talented player and a great competitor. Always backs himself up on the court, believes in himself. Playing obviously against a Brit in Britain, it’s never easy. I have to be ready for a great battle. I haven’t played him in a long time.” But unfortunately for the Wimbledon crowd, Dan Evans couldn’t just match the level with the Serb.

With this win, Novak Djokovic (38 years and 39 days) has now become the oldest player to claim a 6-0 set in the men’s singles at Wimbledon since Jimmy Connors (38 years 295 days) in 1991. His 99th win at this iconic tournament has now secured his spot at the third round of Wimbledon for the 19th time in his career. Staggering!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the other records/stats he managed to achieve after this incredible win? Well, Novak Djokovic now also holds a career win-loss record of 35-1 in the men’s singles matches against opponents at their home Grand Slam event, with his sole defeat coming to another member of the ‘Big 4’, Andy Murray, at the 2013 Wimbledon final. Other than that, do you know that Djokovic is now just one win away from equaling Roger Federer for the most Men’s Singles match wins at Wimbledon in the Open Era after turning 30? Unstoppable Nole!

AD

During the 2023 Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic made a very interesting statement. He admitted that every time he walks out on the court, particularly in Grand Slams and centre courts, he feels tremendous pressure and expectations from himself, from people around him who watch him live on TV, and also from the tennis world. But he also mentioned, “It’s a feeling that I’m used to by now, and it’s something that I also embrace because it’s giving me further motivation to strive to make more history.”

Regardless of the Grand Slam count, he claims that she still wants to make his own results and pave his own road for greater success. That’s what he thinks drives him even at this age. What did Novak Djokovic say after his win against Dan Evans, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Novak Djokovic’s first reaction after completing his revenge against Dan Evans

In 2021, Dan Evans defeated Novak Djokovic by 6-4,7-5 in the R16 of the Monte Carlo Masters. Finally, almost four years since that shocking defeat, the Serb managed to pull things back on level terms in the H2H with the Brit, and that too within 1 hour and 47 minutes! Reacting to this incredible win, he said, “I think everyone knew that it was going to be a special atmosphere today on the court. Obviously a Brit in Britain is never easy to face. ‘Tricky’ is maybe not a great word, but he’s a good quality player who possesses a lot of talent, a lot of touch. For the grass, where the ball stays very low with his slice, he can be causing a lot of trouble to you if you are not on top of your game, which I think I was, to be honest, from the very beginning.”

When asked to share his thoughts about those incredible records (making third-round appearances 19th time), he joked, “It means that I’ve been playing quite a long time. Nineteen times. That’s a great stat. It’s probably almost as much as Sinner and Alcaraz have as years in their life, but I still enjoy it.” Djokovic then reflected his love for the tournament, saying Wimbledon remains the most special tournament in his heart, and in fact, he revealed that it’s the tournament that he had always dreamed of winning when he was a kid.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As things stand, Novak Djokovic will next take on his compatriot Miomir Kecmanović in the third round. Looking at this tough draw, he has a chance of facing Jannik Sinner in the SF before taking on the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Does he have a chance against these two? According to tennis legend Tim Henman, “I think Novak Djokovic could still beat the top two on a grass court…He has won seven times here, and it is less physically demanding than the other surfaces. I still think this is a very good opportunity for him to add to his Grand Slam tally.”

Even others like Mats Wilander, Andy Roddick, Feliciano Lopez, and a few others have showcased their optimism with his chance at Wimbledon this year. Can he do that for the eighth time at SW19? Check out EssentiallySports’ minute-by-minute update of the Championships here.