Umpire Stops Ben Shelton’s Match as Canadian Open Malfunction Hits Karen Khachanov’s Clash

Despite having a pretty decent season so far, where he reached the SF at the Australian Open and the QF of Wimbledon, Ben Shelton is yet to win a title in 2025. The American have played almost 49 matches this season and have won 32 out of them. Owing to his consistent performance this season, Shelton rose to a new career-high of number 7 in the world. With that extraordinary feat, he also became the second-highest ranked American man since 2011. Having said that, recently he made yet another record by becoming the youngest American man to reach a Masters 1000 final since Andy Roddick in 2004.

After defeating his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the SF of the 2025 Canadian Open by 6-4,6-3, Ben Shelton sent a message loud and clear. He wrote, “Even more uncharted territory. Humble and Hungry,” on the TV camera. This win has now helped Shelton rise to fifth place in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, and if he wins the final against Karen Khachanov, he will rise to a new career-high of number 6 in the PIF ATP Rankings. Talking about this epic grand finale, surprisingly, the Russian got the better of Shelton in the first set by 7-6(5).

But Ben Shelton is fighting hard to get back in this match with a strong show in the second set. However, amid all this, we also witnessed a controversial moment in this match. Karen Khachanov was on serve at 2-2(15-15) in the second set when everyone inside the stadium found some issues with the electronic calling system. Lines were working, but there were no audio calls at the moment. Hence, this resulted in a brief pause in this epic duel.