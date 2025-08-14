Uncertainty Clouds US Open Plans as Carlos Alcaraz & More Can Skip Mixed Doubles

“Tennis calendar is going to kill us,” Carlos Alcaraz once expressed his frustration over a hectic schedule. With the tournaments happening week in and week out, it takes a physical and mental toll on the players. Moreover, it increases the chances of players suffering injuries, which can significantly affect their season. Although more and more players are slamming the hectic schedule, it looks like nothing has changed. Due to this, an unfortunate update dropped about the US Open Mixed Doubles event, involving the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Both Sinner and Alcaraz are through to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters. The two are also set to play in the US Open Mixed Doubles tournament, which is being held a week before the start of the singles competition there. According to the official schedule, the Cincinnati Open final will be held on 18 August, whereas the mixed doubles event takes place on 19 and 20 August. With no gap between the Cincinnati Masters and the mixed doubles event, the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz could give the mixed doubles tournament a skip.

Moreover, the climatic conditions in Cincinnati haven’t been very favorable. Huge gushes of rain have forced the play to be suspended on multiple occasions, making the schedule more cramped for the players. Additionally, if the final gets delayed due to rain, it could clash with the US Open Mixed Doubles event, meaning that the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz would give it a miss if they reach the business end of the tournament in Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While Sinner and Alcaraz registered for the Mixed Doubles event, American sensation Coco Gauff gave this event a miss. “For me, it was just because I know the free week of the US Open is already packed for me, for sponsor things, and it was just like a whole other thing. I’m very competitive, if I were to lose, I would not be happy. So, I didn’t want to waste mental energy on that,” she said, as she will be seen in action in the singles event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although Alcaraz’s participation looks doubtful in mixed doubles, he can’t wait to get out there. The Spaniard will partner with Emma Raducanu and was excited to play with her.

Carlos Alcaraz shows off his humble side

A few weeks back, Alcaraz decided to team up with Emma Raducanu for the US Open Mixed Doubles event. While the two have been close friends with each other, their dating rumors have also been doing the rounds. However, Carlos Alcaraz rubbished that fact and revealed how he’ll approach the matches with Raducanu by his side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alcaraz revealed, “She’s going to be the boss. I’m super excited about it. I think it’s going to be great. It was an amazing idea for the tournament. I know Emma since a really long time ago. I have a really good relationship with her. It’s going to be interesting. We are both going to enjoy, for sure. I will try to put my doubles skill on it. We will try to win. But obviously it’s going to be really, really fun.”

However, it will be easier said than done for Alcaraz. The likes of Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Taylor Fritz would be rearing to go and would prove to be a strong challenge for the Spaniard.