Unsponsored Tennis Star Who Defeated Taylor Fritz Struggling Financially: “Lose a Lot of Money”

Yesterday, the Cincinnati Masters saw a huge upset as the local favorite, Taylor Fritz, went down fighting against a player ranked outside the top 100. He was none other than the French star Terence Atmane, who continued his giant-killing run ahead of the US Open. Ranked 136th in the world, Atmane held his nerves to defeat Fritz in a three-set thriller 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Earlier in the tournament, he had already defeated the likes of Joao Fonseca and Flavio Cobolli, and the win over Fritz proved his giant-killer status. Despite this success, Atmane admitted concerns about the financial aspect of the sport.

While the top players in tennis earn handsomely, players lingering outside the top 50 continue to struggle due to a huge gap in prize money. The players have to incur the expenses of their team, travel, and stay at the tournaments but take home a paltry sum if they fail to dig deep in the tournaments. Moreover, the ATP Challenger Tour doesn’t offer the luxury of good pay for the players. Thus, Atmane opened up about his financial struggles after defeating Fritz in Cincinnati.

During an interview with L’Equipe, he said, “Apart from Tecnifibre for the rackets, I don’t have any sponsors since I got dropped by Asics. I buy my clothes and shoes like everyone else. I don’t have an agent; I do my thing on my own in my corner. Being TOP 100 means fewer qualifiers. It also validates a certain financial stability that will allow me to invest in my coaches. I’ll also be able to save some money, because when you play in Challengers, you lose a lot of money.”

via Imago

Further, Atmane added, “I’ll need to be smart and keep working, show what I’m capable of on the main Tour and not just in Challengers. Now, I have to keep climbing, and it will be a great challenge. I’m not setting any limits for myself.”

Nonetheless, Atmane is set to receive a windfall on account of reaching the last eight in Cincinnati. This could prove to be a turning point in his career, and it looks promising ahead.

How much will Terence Atmane earn after defeating Taylor Fritz?

With a whopping $9,193,540 prize money pool for this year’s Cincinnati Masters, the players reaching the business end of the tournament are guaranteed to take home a big chunk from it. With Atmane digging deep at the ongoing Cincinnati Masters and reaching the quarterfinals, he is set to earn at least $189,075. This bounty comes just at the right time for Atmane, who was struggling with his finances while traveling to the tournaments.

However, this isn’t it. He will also receive at least 200 ranking points and has entered the top 100 in the live ATP rankings. This comes at a vital time for the French star, who will have his chances at the upcoming US Open improved with his top 100 presence. Additionally, he will also be able to play in the ATP Tour events regularly.

Atmane will now face the seventh seed, Holger Rune, in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters. Can he continue his giant-killing run and make it to the semifinals?