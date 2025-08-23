US Open Commentator Melts Hearts With Touching Praise for Carlos Alcaraz

Since he won his first major in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz has gone on to become the poster boy of the next generation of players after the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. At just 22, he already has five Grand Slam titles to his credit. What’s more, Alcaraz is as humble and down-to-earth as anyone can be, often winning hearts with his kind gestures. On this occasion, he earned praise from US Open commentator and Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs will be offering her voice for ESPN’s coverage of the US Open alongside the likes of John McEnroe and Chris Evert. Earlier today, she caught up with Alcaraz and shared a picture with him on her official Instagram handle. Stubbs, who has been following Alcaraz since he emerged on the ATP Tour, has been left in awe of the Spaniard’s kindness and had a special message for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Stubbs wrote, “I can’t tell you how nice this young man is. Yes, he’s a tennis giant, but he’s more than that. He’s truly the nicest young man I have ever met. He’s special.”

via Reuters Tennis – Madrid Open – Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain – May 1, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz leaves court after his quarter-final match against Russia’s Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Susana Vera

Meanwhile, Alcaraz’s kindness goes beyond the tennis court. In 2024 he launched the Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Foundation, which aims to meet the needs of underprivileged children by promoting children’s health, participation in sports, and social awareness.

While Stubbs isn’t the first one to highlight Alcaraz’s kindness, even the Spaniard’s ex-coach, Kiko Navarro, revealed, “He has always been a humble person. Since he was little, when we would go to play, people would look at us and see that he was the best. And I liked to think that, well, if one day he becomes a tennis player, he would keep that humility, that closeness he has with people – and that is why he has won over all the public.”

Not just on the humility part, Alcaraz has been earning much praise for his recent displays. Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou even picked Alcaraz for the US Open title.

Patrick Mouratoglou bets big on Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish sensation won the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters title after Sinner withdrew from the final. Although Alcaraz failed in last year’s US Open, where he succumbed to defeat in the second round, things have very much changed now, and he will be one of the favorites going into the US Open, along with Jannik Sinner, feels Mouratoglou.

He said, “Right now, there are two favorites for every Major tournament, Jannik and Carlos. Jannik’s Wimbledon triumph was extremely important for him. He had lost to Carlos five times in a row before their Wimbledon duel, and things are completely different now. Jannik tested victory against Carlos in a Major final, which gives him the edge. However, they are very close in terms of level. If they bring their A-game, they are always the favorites.”

While Sinner has an easy draw, Alcaraz would have to battle against some top stars in the early rounds. Can the Spaniard emerge victorious at this year’s US Open? Let us know your views in the comments below.