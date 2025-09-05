US Open Prediction: Fans Make Their Call Amongst Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz has his favorite among the Grand Slams. “I think my style of tennis fits pretty well to the energy here in New York,” the 2022 Champion candidly confessed on the court itself after beating Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets. It’s the buzz that the fans bring that gets Alcaraz going. Well, then, he is in for a treat as the Arthur Ashe Stadium becomes the arena for Grand Slam glory for the next 3 days.

Immediate consignment for the Spaniard – Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. Only four remain, three of them the usual suspects. Since the 2022 Wimbledon, either Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, or Carlos Alcaraz has won a Grand Slam. Most likely, it repeats this time, too. And the fans have a favorite, it seems. ATP Tour shared a post on September 5 on their X handle, where they have been asking the fans who they think will be the men’s singles champion come September 8.

It’s not easy to call, not when Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic stake their claim on one single crown. But the fans are leaning considerably towards one guy. “Alcaraz is going to win this year’s US Open because he’s on a roll,” one fan went. “He’s got the momentum, everybody loves him, people want him to win, and he’s got the skills.” Well, the guy ain’t wrong. It looks like the USA wants Carlos Alcaraz to be the last guy standing.

Most of the fans leaned towards the 5-time Grand Slam champion, whose first Major was at Flushing Meadows. Some leaned towards Djokovic, some towards Sinner, but the overwhelming people’s choice was Alcaraz. And it’s the same reason he loves the US Open. “Carlos again. Every time he plays here in the US Open, he puts so much effort.” They both feed off each other, and they get each other going. It’s a perfect match.

So, when Alcaraz takes the court on Friday, expect the decibels to be skewed. But does that mean the winner is decided? The crowd favoring the opponent, a Grand Slam on the line, that’s Novak Djokovic territory.

Carlos Alcaraz’s challenging path to glory

Beating Novak Djokovic would only mean he sets a summit clash against either Jannik Sinner or Felix Auger-Aliassime. We all know what the Jannik Sinner clash would look like. The Italian went colossal in the Wimbledon final 2 months ago. Maybe this time it will be even more epic, like the French Open final. Yeah, they just can’t avoid one another.

But maybe the script gets flipped. There is certainly scope for it. The Spaniard hasn’t managed to win against the Serbian veteran on the last two occasions. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 38-year-old Djokovic gave a performance of his life to clinch the gold for his country. In straight sets, Djokovic conquered his vibrant opponent, 7-6(3), 7-6(2).

Then, in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, Djokovic once again got the better of his Spaniard counterpart. This time, in 4 sets, the 4-time US Open champion defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. So, yes, Carlos Alcaraz has a Novak Djokovic problem to solve on Friday.

In fact, the Spaniard has even made his war proclamations. “I really want to (take) revenge,” the youngster said in the post-match presser after the quarter-final tie. But as far as declarations go, even Novak Djokovic has got his own statement out. Speaking about Sinner and Alcaraz, the Serbian champion said, “Everybody’s probably expecting and anticipating the finals between two of them.” And Djokovic really doesn’t like the sound of it. “I’m going to try to, you know, mess up the plans of most of the people.”

Now we wait. For live, minute-by-minute coverage of the 2025 US Open, head to our Live Blog.