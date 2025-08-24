US Open Star Ben Shelton Honors GF Trinity Rodman With a Heartfelt Message: ‘Took the Red Eye from California’

“I watch you work hard every single day. I know people doubt you. But you proved them wrong. You inspire me. I love you. You are HIM onto the next, babe, ” Trinity Rodman wrote for boyfriend Ben Shelton when he made history in Toronto this August, winning the Masters 1000. Shelton went up against Russia’s Karen Khachanov, winning with a final scoreline of 6‑7(5), 6‑4, 7‑6(3), and his girlfriend’s reaction?

When he was one point away from winning, Trinity Rodman was near the TV. Her live reaction was posted on Instagram, and fans loved every second, as the soccer player had a hard time keeping herself seated! She looked so proud and full of emotion back then, and today Shelton returned the favor.

Ben Shelton went on to win in straight sets against Ignacio Buse in Round 1 of the US Open today. And after the match, he had a special message for his girlfriend. The 22-year-old said, “2 days off. I have some free time. My girlfriend took the red eye from California last night to be here.” A statement that had the crowd gushing.

The No. 6 seed beat Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to move into the second round of the US Open. In a couple of days, he’ll take on whoever wins between Pablo Carreno Busta and the qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz. Until then, he is going to spend some time with his girlfriend, who flew all the way from across the country to watch him in action.

After a nearly four-month absence recovering from a persistent back injury, Rodman made her comeback to the Washington Spirit after tireless hard work.. And one of her biggest supporters came from the tennis player’s family.

Ben Shelton’s father supported Trinity

After being sidelined since mid-April with a bothersome back injury, Trinity Rodman made a long-awaited comeback on August 3, 2025, rejoining the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Ahead of the game, Bryan Shelton, Ben’s father and coach and former tennis player himself, wrote in the family group chat, “Trinity playing on Channel 18, 12:30 or channel 26?”.

Ben later shared a screenshot of it on his Instagram stories with the caption: “My pops locked in on Trins first game back”. She came on as a late substitute in the 76th minute and dramatically scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time, sealing a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns at Audi Field. What are your thoughts on her comeback? And also lets us know who Ben will be facing next and who’s winning?