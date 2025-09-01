US Open Star Raises Serious Issue to Chair Umpire as He Asks for Fan’s Removal: “Get Him Off”

Leandro Riedi’s remarkable run at the 2025 US Open came to an end in the round of 16, where he faced a formidable opponent in eighth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur. Despite a valiant effort, Riedi, who had battled through qualifying and earlier rounds with impressive resilience, was defeated in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in a match that lasted just 93 minutes. De Minaur’s consistency and strategic returning proved too much for the Swiss qualifier, who struggled with unforced errors and tactical decisions, ultimately concluding his historic campaign with a double fault.

However, Riedi’s US Open experience was overshadowed by a disturbing incident during his second-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo, which highlighted the growing tension between athletes and the influence of sports betting. Amidst the intense six-set battle, Riedi became increasingly agitated by a vocal spectator whom he suspected of being a bettor.

As reported by Express, during a critical moment in the fourth set, after losing a break advantage, Riedi approached the chair umpire, Scotty Moore, and expressed his frustrations, stating, “He’s just betting for me. And now, if I lose, he will text me. He’s one of these guys. Get him off. I don’t want to see this guy.” Riedi later elaborated that the individual, who he had also noticed during his first-round match, was excessively enthusiastic and constantly on his phone; behaviors he associated with bettors seeking financial gain rather than authentic fandom.

“In that moment he was saying the wrong words to me. He was trying to be positive but for me it was like, ‘Be quiet, you have nothing to do with me’, you’re just betting on me. He was not a Swiss guy and he was always on his phone. So for me… he’s probably a bettor. In that moment I just didn’t want to see or hear this guy. Maybe I’m wrong, but I feel I’m correct because I’ve experienced it enough – that he was betting. If he really is a supporter and he didn’t bet then I’m truly sorry, but I have a gut feeling he was a bettor,” said the Swiss tennis star post-match.

via Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 1, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Leandro Riedi SUI serves against Alex de Minaur AUS not pictured on day nine of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250901_gkb_sb4_003

Nonetheless, Riedi’s journey to the second week of a Grand Slam as the world No. 435 was a monumental achievement, marking the deepest run by a player ranked so low in over two decades and earning him a significant boost in prize money and ranking points. That said, this incident underscores a broader issue within professional tennis, where players are increasingly confronted by the presence of gamblers in the stands and the toxic aftermath of online abuse.

Another US Open star shared his input on social media hate

Ugo Blanchet’s amazing journey at the 2025 US Open has grabbed the attention of tennis fans. As the World No. 184 and a qualifier, he really put in the effort through two challenging matches to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. He’s had an incredible campaign, especially with that exciting five-set victory over 16th seed Jakub Mensik. But you know, even with all his successes, he still faces some of that social media hate.

The Frenchman talked about this candidly, offering a surprisingly thoughtful and upbeat perspective on the negative messages, saying, “There’s a lot of hatred being unleashed. Things have been put in place by tournaments, even by Instagram. You can delete words. Well, there, obviously, they found a lot of words that I hadn’t banned (smiles). It makes me laugh more than anything else, it relaxes me. I tell myself that there are people in a worse state than me, it almost makes me feel good.”

Blanchet’s journey at the US Open is more than just about winning; it really highlights his mental toughness too. When he encounters unfair criticism, his laughter and laid-back vibe really make a bigger impression than any response could. His real strength isn’t just about his skills; it’s all about the way he thinks.