US Teen Star Makes Novak Djokovic Wish While Revealing a Surprising Federer–Nadal Truth

Let’s rewind to the last hard-court stretch of the year, where dreams are made, and heartbreaks hit harder. American wildcard Learner Tien, just 19, lit up the tennis world by toppling last year’s finalist Daniil Medvedev in a punishing five-set showdown at the Australian Open. But the road hasn’t always sparkled: an early French Open exit and a second-round Wimbledon stumble dimmed the hype. Still, with a fourth-round finish at the AO under his belt, Tien now stands at the edge of greatness again, with the Citi Open warming up the engines for Flushing Meadows. And in this charged run-up, the American prodigy revealed his dream: to face none other than Novak Djokovic. Want to know what he said?

On Day 1 of the 56th Mubadala Citi DC Open, Learner Tien stormed past fellow wildcard Emilio Nava with a commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory under the Washington lights at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. With that win, the 19-year-old punched his ticket to a high-voltage second-round clash against No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev, fresh off a deep run in Los Cabos.

But even as he basks in his winning momentum, Tien’s eyes are locked on a far bigger dream, he boldly voiced his desire to one day square off against Serbian icon Novak Djokovic, a battle he hopes destiny will deliver.

Speaking at the Citi Open in a Hyundai Talk with Rennae Stubbs, rising American star Learner Tien didn’t mince his words. “I’d love to play Novak before he retires,” the 19-year-old boldly said. “I didn’t watch Fed & Rafa much. They were on the older side when I started watching (14-15 yrs old). I watched a lot of Novak & Carlos.” That admission came not just from admiration, but from a generation gap that Tien grew up navigating, with Djokovic and Alcaraz lighting up the courts during his formative years.

via Imago Image Credits: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Back in 2022, Tien burst onto the scene when he earned a wildcard into the US Open main draw after capturing the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship. At just 16, he became the youngest men’s singles competitor at Flushing Meadows in nearly two decades. That same year, Roger Federer hung up his racquet at the Laver Cup. And while Rafael Nadal gave fans a farewell wave during Spain’s Davis Cup run in 2024, Tien never had a chance to share the court with either legend.

So it’s no surprise the Californian now has his sights set on Djokovic: the last gladiator still standing from the Big Three. For many young guns, Novak has become more than a rival to dream of; he’s the blueprint. Just ask Jakub Mensik, who defeated the 24-time Slam champion in Miami this year and still called him a “childhood hero” right after.

The gravity of Djokovic’s shadow isn’t lost on Tien. As the Serbian chases his record 25th major, the fire inside the new blood only grows hotter. Djokovic has become both the final boss and the childhood icon: an impossible standard, yet a goal worth bleeding for.

And though the retirement chatter around Novak ebbs and flows, one thing remains clear: for players like Tien, time is running out to face their living legend before history fades into memory.

Djokovic’s US Open push sparks analyst’s retirement warning

It’s been nearly two years since Novak Djokovic hoisted a Grand Slam trophy, and now, at 38, the clock ticks louder with every passing tournament. The Serbian titan is still in pursuit of that elusive 25th major, one that would set him apart from history itself. But in the high-voltage landscape of the “Sincaraz” era, something just hasn’t quite clicked. Three majors have slipped through his grasp this season, none of them allowing him past the semifinals. And with each exit, the inevitable whispers return: How much longer can he keep going?

Now, Djokovic has one more battleground to conquer in 2025, the hard courts of Flushing Meadows. As the US Open draws near, the 4-time champion sharpens his focus, eyeing what could be his last golden shot at Slam glory. It’s more than a title chase; it’s legacy on the line.

However, recently, veteran tennis analyst Steve Flink addressed the elephant in the room while speaking to Gill Gross. “I think if he came to New York and didn’t go that far and had a surprising loss in the R16, then I think he might think seriously and say, ‘There’s no point.’ ‘How is this going to get better next year? I’m going to turn 39. Why would my body react better?’” His words reflect the brutal truth Djokovic may have to face, if the body gives out before the mind ever does.

Even Nick Kyrgios recently echoed those thoughts. Recalling his chat with Djokovic at Indian Wells, he didn’t mince words: the Serbian “has got to be finished soon.” And yet, Novak continues to defy.

Could this be the moment Learner Tien gets his wish fulfilled? Or will Djokovic’s 14 hard-court Slam wins roar back into relevance and seal his record-shattering 25th title?