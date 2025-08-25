USTA Takes Action Against Photographer For Delaying Daniil Medvedev vs Benjamin Bonzi’s Clash

This has been a tense day at the US Open. Mainly because of that one match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi. Things seemed peaceful up until a photographer walked onto the court right when Medvedev was serving 5-4 in the third set and everything spun out of control.

The chair umpire, Greg Allenswerth, made a call to grant Bonzi another first serve after the interference. This resulted in Daniil Medvedev completely losing his cool with the umpire, even bringing up Rielly Opelka, who had taken issue with the same umpire early this year in the Dallas Open. All in all, the match was delayed by more than six minutes between serves while the entire crowd booed the decision. But who was that cameraman in the first place, and what happened to him?

Though the photographer in question is yet to be identified, we do know what fate awaited him after the mishap. It has been confirmed by the USTA that the photographer was escorted off the court by security, and his credentials for this year’s tournament have been revoked.

Though the reason behind why he did what he did remains unknown, fans are working hard on theories, and surely there will be some news or a statement soon enough. In the meantime, Medvedev’s freak out was for nothing, as, despite having won the next two sets, he lost the final one, meaning it will be calm and posed Bonzi who heads into round 2 of the US Open.