Valentin Vacherot Reveals Crucial Advice Roger Federer Gave Him Moments After Shanghai Masters Triumph

Valentin Vacherot’s historic week in the Shanghai Masters reached an unforgettable pinnacle as the qualifying alternate captured an ATP 1000 title — a fortnight that will take years to fully process. By claiming the trophy, he became the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 titlist since 1990, rocketing 164 spots to No. 40 in the ATP Live Rankings and cracking both the Top 100 and Top 50 for the first time this Monday. Yet, the crowning jewel of the moment was Roger Federer’s golden advice, etching the Shanghai triumph into an even more legendary chapter of his career.

Winner of the Shanghai Masters 1000 on Sunday, Monegasque Valentin Vacherot returned to Monaco on Tuesday to a hero’s welcome, feeling as though a “second career” had opened before him. The principality celebrated its historic triumph, and for Vacherot, the defining moment extended far beyond the trophy.

Among the highlights, he recalled a 30-minute conversation with tennis legend Roger Federer, who watched the improbable final from the stands. “I had the chance to talk to Federer for 30 minutes (after his title). I was able to shake his hand for the first time, and he said, ‘I don’t think you realise that what you did never happens, it’s going to do so much good in tennis’. To end on this, to spend time celebrating with Federer, I don’t have the words…” he added.

Vacherot’s path to the Shanghai draw was itself improbable. Initially outside the qualifying cutoff, he gained entry due to last-minute withdrawals. Even then, he flirted with early elimination, surviving a tense second-round qualifying match against Liam Draxl by just two points. From that precarious beginning, his momentum grew, transforming him from an underdog to a player on the brink of history.

via Imago Valentin Vacherot, le joueur de tennis monégasque et vainqueur du Masters 1000 de Shanghai, a été célébré en héros, accueilli au Monte Carlo Country Club par le prince Albert II de Monaco et Melanie de Massy, la présidente de la Fédération monégasque de tennis, d une dizaine d enfants de son club, de son staff, d amis et des membres du club, à Roquebrune Cap Martin, le 14 octobre 2025. Une belle surprise pour le nouveau 40eme mondial qui pensait passer au club voir son kinésithérapeute. Bruno Bebert / Bestimage Valentin Vacherot, winner of the Shanghai Masters 1000, is welcomed as a hero at the Monte Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune Cap Martin on october 14th 2025 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUKxUSAxAUSxBEL Copyright: xBrunoxBebertx/xBestimagexBrunoxBebertx/xBestimagex

Once in the main draw, Vacherot dismantled Laslo Djere, Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, and Tallon Griekspoor to become the first player from Monaco to reach a Masters 1000 quarter-final. Each victory was more than a win; it was a statement. Stunning triumphs over Holger Rune and four-time champion Novak Djokovic followed, culminating in a final victory against Rinderknech that cemented Vacherot’s name in the annals of tennis lore.

Throughout the tournament, Federer’s presence in the final lingered in the corner of Vacherot’s eye. “I’m not going to lie, after winning or losing a few points, I was looking at him out of the corner of my eye to see how he reacted to certain shots. It was incredible to have him there. Every time they showed him on the screen, I think it made more noise than after some of the big points we played. That’s how incredible he is for this sport, even though he stopped playing tennis four or five years ago, I think,” Vacherot said. The Swiss legend’s attention amplified the drama and significance of every rally.

As the Monaco native looks ahead, he rides the crest of a breakthrough season, with a massive boost of confidence ahead of the Paris Masters.

Vacherot’s Shanghai triumph is not merely a title; it is the beginning of a new era, a story of resilience, improbable victories, and the kind of historic journey that reminds the tennis world why dreams are worth chasing.

Paris Masters director hints at Vacherot’s potential participation

For the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters, direct entry into the main draw typically extends to players ranked up to No. 45 in the ATP rankings, with lower-ranked players relying on wild cards. Valentin Vacherot’s Shanghai Masters 1000 triumph now places the decision squarely in the hands of the organizers, whether he will earn a spot or not.

Univers Tennis reported on X that Cédric Pioline, director of the Paris Masters, openly discussed Vacherot’s potential participation. “A wild-card for Valentin Vacherot? Today, after his feat in Shanghai, it’s truly a question that arises. He has already made his request. We will meet to discuss it,” Pioline said, highlighting the buzz around the Monegasque’s meteoric rise.

Vacherot’s improbable Shanghai victory serves as a testament to tennis’ unpredictability, showing that anything is possible. In ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, a small number of main-draw spots are reserved for wild-card entries, and Paris offers four. By all measures, Vacherot has built a compelling case for one.

Pioline further reflected on the situation: “Given his achievements, will he get a wild card or not? That’s really a question we’re asking ourselves.” He also noted the Monegasque’s sudden emergence, stating, “two weeks ago (…) not many people knew him.” Remarkably, before Shanghai, Vacherot wasn’t even eligible for a wild card.

The speculation surrounding his Paris participation underscores the extraordinary nature of his rise. From near obscurity to a Masters 1000 champion, Vacherot’s story has become a blueprint for young players dreaming big.

Ultimately, whether he receives the wild card remains uncertain. The decision will rest with the Paris Masters organizers, but one thing is clear: Vacherot’s Shanghai triumph has made him impossible to ignore, leaving fans and insiders alike eagerly awaiting the final call.