Video: Daniil Medvedev Calls Out Chair Umpire During Chaotic US Open Round 1

Let no one say the US Open isn’t packing the drama! To those who’ve been tuned in to the game between Medvedev and Bonzi, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about!
Bonzi had Medvedev where he needed him, two sets down and an advantage on the third, serving at 5-4. However, at that first point, the ball reportedly hit the net. However, things seem to have spun out of control at this point, with a cameraman walking onto the court right then.
The chair umpire rightly called the cameraman out and asked him to leave the court. The umpire then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an off side interference, first serve has been granted,” thereby giving Bonzi a chance to replay the point.
A cameraman was trying to leave after Bonzi missed his 1st serve.
The umpire gave Bonzi a 1st serve.
Daniil: “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? Guys he wants to leave. He gets paid by… pic.twitter.com/nzlqgoWxre
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025
This, however, did not sit well with Medvedev, who walked up to the umpire in a rage and started to shout, “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” Then he goes on to ask, “What did Reilly Opelka say?” The crowd all boo resoundingly after, chanting ‘second serve’ while Bonzi just waits patiently for his first serve, and Medvedev’s wife, Daria, clasps her head in her hands in shame.
