brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Video: Daniil Medvedev Calls Out Chair Umpire During Chaotic US Open Round 1

ByKaeya Zui

Aug 25, 2025 | 12:21 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Reuters

feature-image

via Reuters

Let no one say the US Open isn’t packing the drama! To those who’ve been tuned in to the game between Medvedev and Bonzi, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about!

Bonzi had Medvedev where he needed him, two sets down and an advantage on the third, serving at 5-4. However, at that first point, the ball reportedly hit the net. However, things seem to have spun out of control at this point, with a cameraman walking onto the court right then.

The chair umpire rightly called the cameraman out and asked him to leave the court. The umpire then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an off side interference, first serve has been granted,” thereby giving Bonzi a chance to replay the point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This, however, did not sit well with Medvedev, who walked up to the umpire in a rage and started to shout, “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” Then he goes on to ask, “What did Reilly Opelka say?” The crowd all boo resoundingly after, chanting ‘second serve’ while Bonzi just waits patiently for his first serve, and Medvedev’s wife, Daria, clasps her head in her hands in shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Medvedev's outburst show passion for the game, or was it just unsportsmanlike behavior?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved