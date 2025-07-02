VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Roger Federer Beating Pete Sampras Exactly 24 Years Ago Today

When Roger Federer won the 2010 Australian Open Final in straight sets, he knew that he had just taken down a quality player in Andy Murray. At the same time, the Swiss genius knew his own excellence, as he would admit in the victory speech. “I always knew I had something special.” That glimpse of his greatness probably first came to light 24 years ago to the date, when the world saw him defeat seven-time Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras at SW19. And the video of that win is once again circulating, making us take a trip down memory lane.

The Tennis Letter shared a post on July 2nd, in which we see a young Roger Federer going toe-to-toe with a 29-year-old Pete Sampras in the fourth round of the tournament. The match ebbed and flowed, but eventually, it was the 19-year-old newbie who would triumph in 5 sets. And what do you know, the Swiss prodigy would end the American’s charge for his 5th straight Wimbledon title, though it would take two more years for Federer himself to win his first.

After a grueling 3 hour 41 minute battle, Federer emerged victorious though eventually bowed out in the quarterfinal. It was his biggest win at that point in his career, but he wouldn’t know back then that the legend would scale that exact summit 8 times in his storied career. In the years since he has become the symbol of the class that Wimbledon stands for.

