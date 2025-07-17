Watch: Is Rafael Nadal Coaching Roger Federer’s Sons? Here’s What We Know

You’d think Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam legend, would be calling the shots when it comes to coaching his kids. But nope. The Swiss Maestro has outsourced that job to an old rival and longtime friend, Rafael Nadal. “I’m not the coach, I am the dad and the dad’s advice, as we know, only goes so far,” Federer admitted once. His twin sons have been training at Nadal’s academies in Europe over the past few years. Federer even joked that he was worried his “kids would come home playing tennis as lefties,” just like the Spaniard. So it was not surprising that the Swiss maestro was in Mallorca to see his kids train and meet his old nemesis.

Federer was there back in 2016 when the Rafa Nadal Academy was officially inaugurated in Rafael Nadal’s hometown of Mallorca, in Spain’s Balearic Islands. At the time, both legends were trying to work their way back into form after injuries, reports Efe. A year later, in 2017, Federer sent in a congratulatory message for the academy’s one-year anniversary. “I’m happy I was there in person with Rafa himself to open the academy, and I had a great time … I hope that I get an invitation soon again so I can go there again and get inspired,” Federer said. The academy has since grown tenfold, with new centers popping up in Kuwait, Greece, Mexico, Egypt, Hong Kong, and the latest one set to open in the Dominican Republic in 2026.

Recently, Federer was spotted with Nadal again, bringing back all the Fedal nostalgia. The 43-year-old visited the Mallorca academy again, this time with his wife Mirka. Nadal was there to welcome them as Federer checked in on his sons, who are attending the academy’s summer camp.

The summer camp runs from June 1 to August 31, 2025, with check-ins and check-outs on Sundays. Junior players sharpen their technique, improve their fitness, and develop better court skills. Off-court, there’s a full lineup of fun activities including boat trips, paddle surfing, island excursions, and more. One of the standout features is the “Building a Champion” workshop, which happens six hours a week. It teaches mental strength, discipline, and nutrition, along with values like humility and respect.

Every part of the program is based on the “Rafa Nadal Methodology.” So what exactly is this methodology? According to the academy, it’s “an elaborate methodology designed by the technical team that has propelled Rafa Nadal to the pinnacle of the professional circuit.” With Federer’s genes and Nadal’s training, the kids might be future stars in the making!

It shows how much trust and history exists between the two legends. This friendship runs deeper than just rivalries on the court.

When Roger Federer showed up for Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell

Roger Federer also made sure to attend Rafael Nadal’s emotional farewell at Roland Garros this year. Even though the Spaniard officially retired at the Davis Cup in 2024, the French Open, where he won 14 titles, had its own tribute planned.

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton unveiled a plaque next to the net on Philippe Chatrier, featuring Nadal’s footprint. It was a powerful and emotional way to honor the clay king’s legacy.

Federer stood beside Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for the occasion, summarizing the ‘Big four’ era of tennis. “It’s amazing how dominant he has been here,” Federer told Mary-Joe Fernandez on TNT. “He is so incredible, and I am so happy that he got the plaque forever, not just for a year or something like that. And I think it meant a lot to Rafa. So, I am very honoured that I had the chance to play against Rafa on this court.”

The Swiss legend also opened up about what it meant to be there and said, “I think farewells are important when you have his level. And he is a giant of the game and if we can add a little something by being here with Novak and Andy and we tied a knot all together, I think it’s a nice thing.” He added, “[It is] respect as well from me personally towards Rafa and his family and his team. We played so long and so good and hard against each other that I was not going to miss it when they asked me to be here today.”

Federer and Nadal keep showing the world that rivals on-court can be friends off of it. And with the next generation already in the mix, their story isn’t over yet. Do you think Federer’s kids are on track to carry the legacy forward?