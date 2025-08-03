WATCH: Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe Spark Chaos With Fans at Canadian Open

American men’s tennis is still chasing its next Grand Slam king since Andy Roddick’s triumph, but the tide may be turning. Frances Tiafoe, last year’s US Open semifinalist, and Taylor Fritz, a recent semifinalist at Wimbledon, are the bold faces of this new chapter. Their bond runs deep, on and off the court. “An odd cat,” Tiafoe once quipped about Fritz. “Frances is Frances,” replied Fritz with a smirk. Now, as the Canadian Open hits a fever pitch, the duo made headlines again, this time for chaos on the court.

The Canadian Open is humming a sweet tune for American powerhouses Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, both storming through with fire in their strides. With Fritz bracing for a battle against Jiri Lehecka tomorrow for a coveted last-eight spot, and Tiafoe preparing to lock horns with the relentless Alex De Minaur, the on-court drama is boiling. But it’s not just their tennis making waves; off the court, these two are spinning a storm of their own.

Just hours ago, Tennis TV’s official Instagram page dropped a wild bombshell of a clip with the caption: “66 Fans. Only one winner. 💥 Who can beat @taylor_fritz & @bigfoe1998 to be the Last Fan Standing? 👀”. What followed was a mix of fun and chaos. A total of 66 fans stood lined up as Fritz and Tiafoe took turns blasting balls at them, aiming to knock them out one by one. The scene? Half game show, half gladiator arena.

As balls whizzed past heads and laughter echoed through the stadium, the numbers started thinning. One by one. But that made it all the more difficult for the two American aces to hit their targets. Despite their best efforts, Fritz and Tiafoe couldn’t hit the mark. But eventually it came down to the final two survivors, with number 53 narrowly edging out a tired number 35 to become the last fan standing and the winner of VIP tickets to the summit clash and a tête-à-tête with the finalists. The crowd roared. The clip? Viral gold, with even Maria Sakkari chiming in with a suggestion of a player vs player contest next.

But Fritz’s Canadian Open chaos wasn’t limited to this. In a bizarre yet hilarious moment earlier in the tournament, he was accidentally announced with the name of a legendary American Grammy-winning singer. Talk about remixing the draw!

Commentator’s Taylor Fritz mix-up shocks Canadian Open

Remember last year’s US Open final? Under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Taylor Fritz fought Jannik Sinner in the biggest match of his season, but he wasn’t even the most famous Taylor in the building. That honor went to global sensation Taylor Swift, who stole the spotlight just by showing up. While Fritz battled for glory, the headlines leaned heavily on pop royalty. Fast forward to this year’s Canadian Open, and the name-game confusion returned, with a wild twist.

At the National Bank Open in Toronto, Fritz was ready to go head-to-head with Canada’s rising star Gabriel Diallo yesterday. But even before the first serve flew, the drama had already hit full swing. As the camera panned to Fritz, a commentator blurted out, “And Taylor Swift out on court. Taylor Swift? That’s a good start isn’t it? Ah dear Taylor Fritz.” One hilarious slip, and just like that, the match had its first viral moment.

The accidental name-drop sent the internet buzzing, and memories of last year’s Swift-Fritz crossover came rushing back. But Fritz, unfazed and locked in, wasn’t about to let another distraction steal his stage. He answered the mix-up with pure domination.

Exactly 30 days after their five-set Wimbledon war, Fritz and Diallo met again, this time under the hard-court lights of Toronto. There was no repeat thriller. Fritz shut the door early, dismantling the Canadian with a sharp 6-4, 6-2 win. No nerves. No noise. Just business.

He played with fire, focus, and a chip on his shoulder, proving that no name, no matter how famous, would outshine his own this time. Taylor Fritz owned the court.

Next up? A showdown with the dangerous 19th seed Jiri Lehecka. With New York looming and a Master’s title in his sights, Fritz marches forward. Sunday will write the next chapter.