What Are Karen Khachanov’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots & Background

After turning pro in 2013, it took Karen Khachanov almost six years to fulfill his goal by breaking into the Top 10 in the men’s singles ranking. He became the world number 9 on 10th June 2019, but failed to retain his spot in that season and ended the season ranked 17th in the world. After that, although he broke into the Top 10 for a brief time at the end of the 2023 season, Khachanov has failed to seal his spot in this list. However, in the 2025 season, he has found ways to reach the SFs thrice (Barcelona Open, Terra Wortmann Open, and Canadian Open).

If Khachanov (currently ranked 16th) manages to win the title in Toronto, he will not only get closer to securing a spot inside the Top 10 but also get a major boost in confidence ahead of the US Open. We’ll have to wait to see if he can reach the final for the first time this season or not, but till then, let’s take some time to know more about this 29-year-old tennis star.

Where is Karen Khachanov from? What’s his nationality?

Born on 21 May 1996, in Moscow, Karen Khachanov is a Russian professional tennis player. He started playing tennis at the age of three when he was in kindergarten. Khachanov has idolized Russian legend Marat Safin while growing up. Talking about how the tennis journey began almost accidentally, he once revealed, “Of course, I didn’t ask to be taken to tennis lessons when I was three. My parents liked the sport, and there was an option to take it up at the kindergarten where I went to. So, they decided I should give it a try. At the age of three, everything is formal: you jump, run, do exercises for general development. And you pick up a racket closer to the age of four or five.”

Karen Khachanov of Russia plays a shot against Aslan Karatsev of Russia in third round play in the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre.

With seven singles titles in his bag and two SF appearances at the majors (2022 US Open, 2023 AO), Karen Khachanov has now established himself as one of the biggest stars in Russian tennis. However, nowadays he mostly resides in Dubai, U.A.E. He has been living here since 2016, and earlier this year, during an interview at the Dubai Tennis Championships, he revealed one of the main reasons behind shifting to this new place. “I think it’s just conditions and facilities. Just perfect, I think, for training.“

What are Karen Khachanov’s ethnicity and religion?

Karen Khachanov was born into a family of mixed Armenian and Russian ethnicity. His father, Abgar, an Armenian from Yerevan, played volleyball before studying medicine, while his mother, Nataliya, a Russian, also studied medicine. Khachanov’s maternal grandfather was also half Armenian.

Despite having been born in Moscow, Khachanov once tweeted, “I always say that I have Armenian roots.” Karen Khachanov has a sister and a brother, and he is Christian by religion.

Which high school did Karen Khachanov attend?

Karen Khachanov, nicknamed ‘Djan,’ attended Sozvezdie secondary school in Moscow and graduated in 2018 from the University of Physical Education in Moscow. He grew up attending the Kremlin Cup and also met Russian players like Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Igor Andreev, Nikolay Davydenko, Andrei Chesnokov, and Igor Kunitsyn.

With Daniil Medvedev’s early exit from the Canadian Open and Andrey Rublev’s recent defeat to Taylor Fritz, Karen Khachanov remains the only hope for the Russian fans at the 2025 Canadian Open. Can he beat Zverev and make it to the finals this year?