What Does Carlos Alcaraz’s “Three Cs” Tattoo Mean? How Many Tattoos Does The Spaniard Have?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have built one of tennis’ most thrilling rivalries since their first clash at the Paris Masters in 2021. The Spaniard currently leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head series 7-4, but this latest encounter, marking their first meeting in a Grand Slam final, has been the most anticipated yet. And while the tennis was electric, something else also drew attention: Alcaraz’s tattoos. Let’s take a look at his collection!

Body art has become something of a ritual for the 22-year-old, each ink marking a career milestone. It all started in 2022 when Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open and became the youngest man to reach World No. 1. To commemorate that unforgettable moment, he had the date inked near his right elbow. Alongside it, he added the initials “CCC,” a tribute to his grandfather’s mantra: “cabeza, corazón, cojones” — head, heart, and b-lls. He also got the the date “11.09.22″ of the match tattooed on his body.

In an interview with Marca, the 22-year-old said, “It was clear to me that I wanted to tattoo the first Grand Slam and my grandfather’s motto. They had to be with me for life. If I win more, I’ll see what I do.”

And he did get tatted again after winning. Later, after conquering Wimbledon in 2023, he added a strawberry and the date of that win on his right leg. Carlos Alcaraz’s latest addition was an Eiffel Tower etched on his left leg, alongside the date he battled past Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic to lift the 2024 French Open trophy.

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

The Spaniard had committed to getting a kangaroo tattoo if he won the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam missing from his collection. However, that dream was ended by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who defeated Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set quarterfinal.