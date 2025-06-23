What Is Ben Shelton’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots & Background

Son of the former professional tennis player and Florida Gators men’s tennis coach, Bryan Shelton, Ben had strong ties to tennis right from a very young age. Even his mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, was a highly ranked junior tennis player, while his uncle, Todd Witsken, was also a professional tennis player. Despite growing up in a tennis-loving family, he wasn’t fond of the sport initially. “I didn’t start playing tournaments until I was 11,” Shelton told the Gainesville Sun in a Player of the Year feature in 2018. “I hated it at first, I didn’t like tennis at all. But then I ended up playing it a lot and started liking it.” Ben Shelton turned pro in 2022, and he stunned everyone by reaching the SF of the US Open a year later. Sensational Ben!

Talking about his ambitions, he once said, “I have full belief in myself that I can win Grand Slams, that I can be number one in the world.“ His rise to stardom has been quite exceptional, and now he has not only secured a place inside the Top 10, but Shelton has now established himself as one of the biggest threat to the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance at majors. Let’s take some more time to get to know more about this American hope in men’s tennis.

Where is Ben Shelton from? What’s his nationality?

Talking about Ben Shelton, several tennis legends have previously made some bold predictions about his future. For instance, in 2023, Rod Laver hailed his game, saying, “We’re going to see him winning a Slam, he’s got one of the biggest serves, a big left-hander, he doesn’t make many mistakes.” A year later, John McEnroe claimed, “I see Ben in the top five in the world if he keeps progressing.” His incredible performances in the past few years have drawn a fair bit of curiosity for him among fans as to where his roots lie.

This 22-year-old tennis star was born in Atlanta, Georgia, US. However, he grew up living with his family in Gainesville, Florida. Ben Shelton is one of the two siblings, and his sister, Emma, played college tennis in Florida.

What is Ben Shelton’s ethnicity and religion?

Ben Shelton is biracial. His father, Bryan Shelton, is of African-American descent, while his mother, Lisa, is Caucasian. Talking about his religion, Shelton’s IG bio indicates he is Christian, using the cross emoji and the word “B E L I E V E”. His father, too, has shown himself to be a man of faith.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 13, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA ; Ben Shelton of the United States celebrates after defeating Riley Opelka of the United States on day two of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

For example, in one of his open letters to Florida Gators, Bryan Shelton mentioned, “I would like to thank my wife Lisa for all the love and support she has provided to me and our family throughout this journey. Lisa has been our rock, and so much of our success stems from her tireless dedication, wisdom, and especially her faith. Her example has inspired our family to always strive to treat others with respect and to make the most of the gifts God has given us. I would also like to thank our two children, Emma and Ben…God has blessed our family in so many ways.” Earlier this year, during the AO, Ben Shelton also shared a post on his Facebook account with the caption, “Put in work, let God do the rest.” These are the moments that capture their faith in their religion.

Which high school did Ben Shelton attend?

Ben Shelton attended Buchholz High School, where he won a state championship in 2019 and was the Sun’s two-time Boys Tennis Player of the Year. He was also part of two national championships as a Florida Gator while playing under his father. In 2021, Shelton made an appearance at the $15,000 Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation Tennis Championships ITF World Tennis Tour event at the Boulevard Tennis Club in Vero Beach. He had in fact also advanced to the QF before he was beaten by Liam Draxl in three sets.

From being a rising star to becoming the new superstar in American tennis, Ben Shelton’s rise has truly been amazing. With Wimbledon knocking at the door, do you think he can fulfill America’s long-awaited desire to see a men’s champion since Pete Samras in 2000?