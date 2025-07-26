What Is Corentin Moutet’s Ethnicity, Religion and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots & Background

A week ago, Corentin Moutet lost in the qualifying stages of the Citi Open. Only to be resurrected as a Lucky Loser at the eleventh hour in the ATP 500 hard-court event. Guess what? The world No.59 has now made the best of this golden opportunity this week. Moutet pulled off a staggering upset recently, besting Russian star Daniil Medvedev to secure a spot in the semifinals. Can you believe that? It’s been a rollercoaster campaign, to say the least. Although his Wimbledon run, over three weeks ago, was short-lived, Moutet is showing no signs of slowing down, while showing he could be the new ‘giant killer’.

The 26-year-old dominated Medvedev in a 2-hour-15-minute battle. After losing the first set, Moutet made a magnificent comeback. He eventually overcame his Russian opponent and was leading with a scoreline of 1-6, 6-4, 5-4. But then lightning struck near the venue, due to which the match had to be suspended. When the action resumed, Moutet got an entry into the semis of the Citi Open. He finished the contest with a score line of 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Going forward, it will be intriguing to see if he makes it to the summit clash. While his on-court prowess is known already, perhaps it’s the best time to know more about Moutet’s personal life too. Especially his background and cultural roots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where is Corentin Moutet from? What’s his nationality?

Corentin Moutet was born in April 1999 in Paris, France. The Frenchman has two siblings, a brother named Maxence, and a sister named Charlotte. However, they both prefer to keep their lives private. Hence, there’s not much information available on the two.

AD

via Imago Image Credits: Corentin Moutet/Instagram

Growing up, Moutet has tried to achieve a balance in his career. While he’s yet to achieve a big moment like adding a slam to his wallet, he simply wants “to retire with as few regrets as possible. I want to find a balance between the professional circuit and my private life.” Moutet previously said, “Although my dream since I was a child has always been to win a Grand Slam tournament. Not because it makes me more popular. But because I want to experience the emotions that come with it. And as well as make my family and friends proud.”

What is Moutet’s ethnicity and religion?

Moutet has a French ethnicity owing to his father Rodolphe Moutet and mother Alexandra Bloch-Lainé. Both the parents are French as well. Since his birth, the family has been residing in the national capital of France. It’s where the 26-year-old ATP pro trains as well.

His father, Rodolphe, also runs a restaurant in Paris, while assisting him in his tennis endeavors. Additionally, Rodolphe’s been a former amateur tennis player too. He was the one who initially inspired Moutet to take up the racket sport in his childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Which high school did Corentin Moutet attend?

Corentin Moutet was homeschooled throughout his formative years. Reason? To maintain a balance between the tennis career and education. There’s not much information available regarding further education (if he’s pursued other than homeschooling).

But right now, he’s pursuing the higher ranks on the ATP circuit. This season, the world No.59 has really impressed with his solid performances. While he lacks consistency, the Frenchman has proved his mettle. For example, last month, in Mallorca, he managed to reach the summit clash of the grass tournament. Unfortunately, he couldn’t win the trophy against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. The latter beat him with a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6(3).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, it seems like Moutet is on his way to capturing his maiden ATP trophy this season. At the Citi Open, he’s entered the semis for the first time. Next up, his challenge will be to move past Aussie star Alex de Minaur. On the Stadium Court, they will meet for the first time in their careers. While Moutet must be riding high on confidence after defeating Medvedev, Minaur is coming off his quarterfinal victory against American Brandon Nakashima.

Do you think Moutet can win his first title of 2025 this weekend in Washington, D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.