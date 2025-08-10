What Is Jenson Brooksby’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

“That’s pretty intense, so thanks for sticking with it, every match, every day here for me,” American talent Jenson Brooksby was elated earlier this season when he captured his first-ever ATP title in Houston. The 26-year-old bested compatriot Frances Tiafoe to turn a longtime dream into reality. Since that epic win, however, he’s struggled to leave a lasting impression in subsequent campaigns. There was a momentary indication of a comeback in Eastbourne two months ago. He reached the final there before losing to compatriot Fritz. But after that stint, his run at Wimbledon, Washington, D.C., and Toronto was short-lived.

However, it seems Brooksby has regained much-needed momentum before the US Open. In Cincinnati, he’s succeeded in kicking off his journey on a winning note. As he prepares for his next crucial R64 encounter, perhaps it’s the best time to understand more about this California native. Who is he exactly, and what has his off-court journey been like so far?

Where is Jenson Brooksby from? What’s his nationality?

Jenson Brooksby was born on October 26, 2000, in Sacramento, California, United States. His nationality is American. Currently, he resides in Carmichael, California. At the age of four, he first began learning the nuances of the racket sport. His was named after iconic Formula 1 driver Jenson Button.

What are Jenson Brooksby’s ethnicity and religion?

Jenson’s parents are Glen and Tania Brooksby. Both are American, implying that Jenson’s ethnicity is also American. However, not much data is available about his faith and religion. Speaking more of his parents, father Glen’s an anesthesiologist and previously he used to race for fun. He has been an avid Formula 1 fan. That’s the reason he named his son Jenson, after famous motor racing champion Jenson Button.

On the other hand, Brooksby has always idolized 22-time slam king Rafael Nadal. Sharing the reason why he looks up to the former Spanish ATP icon, the American previously told, “His mentality and consistency is just so amazing for me to see,” alongside the “intensity and discipline he brings every time.”

Which high school did he attend?

Not much information is available online regarding Brooksby’s school years. However, he started playing tennis at a very young age, at 4, and later got inducted into Baylor University. He missed the initial freshman season due to injury before later turning into a professional.

Since he was seven, after moving to Sacramento, Brooksby has been coached by Joseph Gilbert. The latter is the founder of JMG Tennis Academy in Sacramento, California. Gilbert has twice been named Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year by the USTA. Previously admiring Gilbert’s role in his career, Brooksby revealed, “He knows me as a person and has guided me from when I was seven years old,”

Spilling the beans on how his parents convinced Gilbert to be his coach, the 26-year-old added, “My parents actually used to have lessons with him long before me. He used to only coach adults, but my mom and dad asked him if he would try teaching me. He said ‘yes,’ and here we are 13 years later. I think it’s a cool story that I’ve been with him for so long.” Their player-coach collaboration, however, came to an end in 2023. Currently, he’s being coached by Rhyne Williams, Eric Nunez, according to his official ATP player profile.

At the moment, Brooksby is gearing up to play his next match at the Cincinnati Open. In this ATP Masters 1000 event, the youngster would like to improve his past record. In his only campaign back in 2022, he couldn’t move past the second round. This time, he’s reached the R64 again in the 2025 edition after besting Frenchman Alexandre Müller in an intense three-setter. Next up, the challenge is against another French pro, Arthur Cazaux.

The Cincinnati Open will be the last major platform for Brooksby to get back in form ahead of the US Open.