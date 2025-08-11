brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

What Is Lorenzo Sonego’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

BySupriyo Sarkar

Aug 11, 2025 | 6:40 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Breathing under pressure is advice athletes hear often, but mastering it is another story. For Lorenzo Sonego, it’s become second nature, a daily ritual that keeps his nerves in check. “I do some exercises, breathing and it helps me,” he told ATPTour.com during the Australian Open. “I stay calm on the court and the attitude is different than last year, and I am really, really calm on court.” That composure paid off in Ohio, where he narrowly edged Belgian Zizou Bergs to set up a clash with Taylor Fritz at the Cincinnati Open. But beyond the baseline, who is Sonego? Let’s uncover his ethnicity, religion, and nationality.

Where is Lorenzo Sonego from? What’s his nationality?

Born in the vibrant heart of Turin, Italy, on May 11, 1995, Lorenzo Sonego has never strayed far from his roots. The clay of his hometown courts still clings to his spirit, and every time he steps onto the ATP Tour stage, he carries Italy’s flag with unmistakable pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

AD

An Italian to the core, Sonego channels Turin’s grit and passion into every serve and rally. From childhood matches on local courts to Italy’s triumphant 2023 Davis Cup victory, his journey is stitched with moments that echo home. Still anchored in the land that shaped him, Sonego’s nationality and hometown aren’t just footnotes; they are the rhythm, soul, and heartbeat of his story.

What is Lorenzo Sonego’s ethnicity and religion?

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Lorenzo’s parents, Giorgio and Federica Sonego, are both Italian, which firmly roots his heritage in Italy. As for his religion, no verified public information exists, as he has not shared any details about his faith with the media.

Which high school did Lorenzo Sonego attend?

At 11, Lorenzo Sonego picked up a racquet, spurred on by his father, Giorgio, and shaped under coach Gipo Arbino’s watchful eye. Yet, the chapter about his schooling remains unwritten in the public record, no whispers of a specific high school, no clue if he was home-schooled. It’s a mystery in an otherwise vivid tale, leaving fans to imagine the classrooms, real or metaphorical, where his early dreams took flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Can Lorenzo Sonego's Italian grit overcome Taylor Fritz's dominance on hard courts this time?

Have an interesting take?

On court, tomorrow’s Taylor Fritz challenge is nothing new for him. The American ace holds a clear edge over Lorenzo Sonego, who has never toppled the American outside clay and trails in every hard-court stat (5-2 H2H). Sonego’s serve might keep the scoreline tight, but Fritz thrives in clutch moments, ready to own the tiebreakers if they come. 

The stage is set: who do you see walking away with the win?

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Lorenzo Sonego's Italian grit overcome Taylor Fritz's dominance on hard courts this time?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved