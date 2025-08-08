What Is Reilly Opelka’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Following an eight-month hiatus, Reilly Opelka made a return to competitive action in July 2024. Soon after making his return to the Tour, he managed to make it to the QF of the Hall of Fame Open. But after that, his biggest success came in January 2025, when he defeated the likes of Novak Djokovic (QF) and rising star, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, to reach his first final since Houston in 2022. From watching Djokovic become “greatest” during his time away from the sport, to defeating him in straight sets. Opelka had come a long way!

After his win against the Serb, he said, “I’m excited, but this is kind of the beginning of a new start for me. I’ve got a long way to go to get my ranking back where I’d like it and my endurance back where I can compete at this level week in, week out.” His incredible performances against the 24-time Grand Slam champion drew praise from several tennis bigwigs. Reilly Opelka finished the 2024 season ranking 293rd in the world, but he has now climbed up to 73rd position on that list. With the North American hard court swing up and running, let’s take some time to know more about this 6ft 11 inches tall tennis star.

Where is Reilly Opelka from? What’s his nationality?

Reilly Opelka is of American nationality. Born in St. Joseph, Michigan, the 27-year-old moved to Palm Coast, Florida, at the age of 4. However, he currently resides with his family in Delray Beach, Florida, USA. Opelka didn’t start playing tennis regularly until he began training through the USTA in Boca Raton at the age of 12. The tennis star credits Tom Gullikson, whom his father knew from playing golf, for much of his development in the early days of his tennis career.

What is Reilly Opelka’s ethnicity and religion?

Although the surname ‘Opelka‘ is of Czech origin, Reilly Opelka was born and raised in the United States and represents the US in professional tennis. However, there is no readily available information about his religion. Talking about his parents, his father, George Opelka, was born in the USA and had completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama. He began his career in the real estate industry as a sales executive while working for DAMAR Corporation in Chicago. Other than his vast experience in sales, George has had an impressive career in Marketing, Software Development, and Finance.

Reilly Opelka’s father is a sports enthusiast, and he’s the one who kept him disciplined in his tennis journey. George Opelka is often seen visiting stadiums across the globe in his son’s matches. Opelka’s mother, Lynne Opelka, is also of American origin, and she has also been very enthusiastic about her son’s tennis career. In fact, she was the one who used to drive him to tennis lessons at a local coaching center. She always ensured Reilly received the resources required to hone his skills.

Having made his pro debut in 2016, in these nine years, Reilly Opelka has won four titles in his career and one title in doubles. His best record at the majors was reaching the fourth round of the US Open in 2021. Talking about the two biggest pillars of support (parents) in his career, during an interview with The Boston Globe in 2015, he said, “My family’s really sacrificed for me, which I appreciate. My mom didn’t want to give me up at 12-and-a-half, I guess.“

Opelka also has a sister named Brenna Opelka. She completed her graduation at Florida State University. As per various sources, she has experience in marketing, copywriting, editing, and content creation.

Which high school did Reilly Opelka attend?

As per various sources, Reilly Opelka completed his education through the Florida Virtual School system. At the age of 17, he made the decision to forego college scholarship offers from dozens of Division I programs and turned pro. He later signed with Lagardere Unlimited Agency. Ever since turning pro, Opelka hasn’t had to look back.

Currently, the 27-year-old tennis player is gearing up to face Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in the first round of the 2025 Cincinnati Masters. Can he get a winning start here?