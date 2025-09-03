What Is Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle’s Net Worth in 2025? Earnings and Endorsements Explored

As the American ATP star Taylor Fritz faces Novak Djokovic in the all-important US Open quarterfinal, considerable attention is also on his player box, including his family, coaches, and, of course, his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. Since her arrival in his life more than five years ago, she’s made her presence constant in almost all of Fritz’s major campaigns. While the 27-year-old tennis star has managed to capture the spotlight on the court, Riddle’s been doing that beyond it. Especially when it comes to building her own identity, thus leading to an impressive fortune.

Who is Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle?

Morgan Riddle was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1997 and is an American citizen. In 2019, she graduated from Wagner College in N.Y.C. where she studied English and French. Riddle and Fritz came across each other on the dating app Raya during the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, and it wasn’t long before she started travelling with the American ace on the ATP tour. In fact, it’s thanks to those travels that she shot to fame as she started sharing insights on tennis venues and rules, along with fashion advice on her social media in 2022. The following year, she even launched her own YouTube channel, and she remains committed to “make tennis cool again.”

Speaking of prior work experience, she was a Media Director for Love Your Melon from May 2019 to June 2020. Later, she turned into an On-Air Host for Hollywire from June 2020 to May 2021. She was also an Influencer Campaign Manager for MuteSix (January 2021-July 2021) before switching to the role of Media Director for Gamers Outreach from July 2021 to January 2022.

via Imago Image Credits: Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Interestingly, she’s also previously worked as a professional model with Wehmann Models and Talent. Two years ago, she partnered with a small jewelry business, Lottie NYC, to make a tennis bracelet and necklace. Later, she went on to collaborate with Wimbledon, too, for the 2023 edition of a video series titled Wimbledon Threads.

What is Morgan Riddle’s estimated net worth in 2025?

Morgan Riddle’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $3 million per reports. This figure is based on her social media earnings, brand partnerships, modeling projects, paid promotions, and public appearances.

Morgan Riddle’s primary sources of income

Morgan Riddle’s main earnings are generated through her social media presence and the content she uploads there. Given how she has over 603,000 followers on TikTok and over 473,000 followers on her Instagram, it’s clear that she has been able to captivate a large audience and has been able to leverage that popularity to land lucrative partnerships and brand collaborations.

Going into the specifics, Riddle reportedly charges $10,000 to $15,000 for each of her brand collaborations on Instagram. And when it comes to brand endorsements, she’s got access to the top names like Victoria’s Secret, Nike, Free People, Garnier, Lululemon, and Alo Yoga. She has also featured in the tennis documentary Break Point alongside Fritz.

Comparison with Taylor Fritz’s net worth

When it comes to drawing parallels with her boyfriend and ATP star Taylor Fritz, Riddle slightly lags behind. While her estimated net worth is between $1.5 and $3 million, Fritz’s overall estimated net worth is $10 million. Mainly, the figure’s been boosted by his career prize money which is $26,146,981, according to his official ATP player profile. This season alone, he’s made $3,645,735 in prize money from his various campaigns including those where he emerged as the last man standing.

Back in June, Fritz won his maiden ATP trophy of 2025 after besting Alexander Zverev in the final of the Boss Open. Apart from the trophy, he pocketed an attractive sum of €114,335 (around $132,927) in prize money. Then a few days later, he clinched his second title of the season at Eastbourne after conquering compatriot Jenson Brooksby. For this tournament, Fritz took home an amount of €115,165 (around $133,892) as the winner.

This week, too, Fritz has already ensured a massive amount for himself through his phenomenal US Open campaign. Especially after reaching the quarterfinal stage. Even if he loses, the American will still get to have a whopping $660,000, thus adding to his overall fortune.

For the latest updates on the US Open, do follow our live blog to stay in sync with all the action from Flushing Meadows.