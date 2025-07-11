What Time Do Taylor Fritz & Carlos Alcaraz Play? How to Watch the American at Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Get ready for a nail-biting tennis battle as Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, the last American man standing, are set to go all out on the Centre Court on Friday. The five-time slam champion will look to enter his third-straight final at the grass major. On the other hand, World No.5 Fritz will simply want to accomplish his slam ‘major dream’ by reaching the summit clash. The excitement is through the roof among fans who will fill the stands. But even those watching from home can enjoy the live action while cheering for their favorite star. Here’s all you need to know about how and when to watch Alcaraz and Fritz’s semi-final clash on Friday.

What time do Taylor Fritz & Carlos Alcaraz play?

Tennis lovers can watch the Wimbledon semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz starting at 1:30 pm BST (local time) on July 11, 2025. It translates to 8:30 am ET or 5:30 am PT (for people in the United States).

How to watch the American at Wimbledon semi-finals

Fans of American ATP star Taylor Fritz, wanting to enjoy all the live action from the comfort of their homes, can simply tune in to ESPN/ABC. But what about the viewers living outside the United States? They need not worry either. Here’s the full list of broadcasters, based on regions across the globe, offering live action from Centre Court at the Wimbledon:

Country Broadcaster U.S. ESPN, Tennis Channel United Kingdom BBC, TNT Sports Australia Nine Network Australia China Tencent Sports France beIN Sports France Germany Prime Video India Star Sports Italy Sky Sport Japan NHK G Spain MOVISTAR PLUS+

Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz H2H record and stats

The Spaniard has faced the American only twice. After their first two meetings, Alcaraz is leading the H2H tally 2-0 against Fritz. When they met the last time, it was during the 2024 Laver Cup group stage. Alcaraz won that encounter easily in straight sets.

2024 Laver Cup Round Robin: Alcaraz 6-2, 7-5

2023 Miami Open QF: Alcaraz 6-4, 6-2

On grass, however, Wimbledon will mark their maiden face-off. Considering the form they are in, it’s going to be an intense clash. Fritz has won two titles on grass in 2025. Last month, he lifted the trophies at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and then Eastbourne too. Out of his 14 matches this season on the green surface, the World No.5 has won 13 (including Wimbledon), with a staggering win percentage of 92.85.

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

But what about Alcaraz? Well, he’s been in a league of his own. Last month, straight after his second-straight French Open triumph, the World No.2 won the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club. So far, he’s won all of his 10 matches on grass this season with a perfect win percentage of 100. Moreover, he’s on a 23-match win streak – the longest in his career. Since the Italian Open in May, he’s not lost a single ATP encounter.

What’s on stake for Alcaraz, Fritz in Wimbledon semi-final?

Carlos Alcaraz is on the verge of becoming the first player since Novak Djokovic to win three-straight Wimbledon titles. The 24-time slam king won the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 editions back-to-back (in 2020, the event was canceled due to Covid). Here’s the overall list of ATP icons who have clinched Wimbledon trophies in three, or more, successive editions:

Consecutive Wimbledon Titles Players Years 5 Bjorn Borg 1976-1980 5 Roger Federer 2003-2007 4 Pete Sampras 1997-2000 4 Novak Djokovic 2018-2022* 3 Pete Sampras 1993-1995

Plus, the Spaniard can also complete a Double Channel slam (French Open and Wimbledon). Last year, the five-time slam winner won back-to-back Roland Garros and the Gentlemen’s trophy. If he enters the final after besting Fritz and eventually wins on Sunday, he will become only the second man ever to pull off this rare milestone. Bjorn Borg is the only ATP player in the Open Era to have accomplished a Double Channel Slam in two consecutive years (1978 to 1980).

On the other hand, Taylor Fritz has the chance to become the first American man in 22 years to win a Grand Slam. Back in 2003, Andy Roddick was the last one to do it when he won the US Open after besting Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. Last year, Fritz got a massive opportunity at the 2024 US Open. But he couldn’t defeat the World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the summit clash.

What’s your prediction for the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final between Alcaraz and Fritz? Let us know in the comments below. Stay on top of every twist and turn in the Championships with our Live Blog