What’s the Relation Between Lindsey Vonn and Jannik Sinner? Olympics Legend Spotted in Finalist’s Box at US Open

BySagnik Ghosh

Sep 7, 2025 | 4:25 PM EDT

A star-studded Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2025 US Open final, and so is Jannik Sinner’s box. His team will be cheering each point as the Italian defends his US Open crown. And he has an Olympic champion in his corner. Lindsey Vonn, arguably the greatest skier the USA has produced, is Team Sinner, especially as the two have known each other for a while.

The connection happens to be two-way, as Sinner started as a skier himself, and still spends his holidays gliding through the ice. And Vonn is also a tennis fan, who used to see glimpses of Roger Federer in a young Sinner. The 40-year-old skier opened up about their relationship in an interview with ‘Repubblica’. “I’m often in contact with Jannik, we’re very good friends … I’m sure we’ll ski together again sooner or later,” the 2010 Olympic Champion said in February.

And they made it come true soon after, when they met up on the snowy slopes of the Alps. Well, maybe after the 2025 US Open gets wrapped up, the two athletes will take the ice again. That’s exactly how Jannik Sinner loves to spend his holidays.

The story is developing…

